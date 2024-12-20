AFARAK GROUP SE´S 2025 FINANCIAL REPORTING CALENDAR

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 14:00 London, 16:00 Helsinki, 20 December 2024 - Afarak Group SE ("Afarak" or "the Company") (LSE: AFRK, NASDAQ: AFAGR)

AFARAK GROUP SE ́S 2025 REPORTING CALENDAR

Release

Afarak Group SE ("Afarak" or the "Company") will publish its financial results as follows:

- Full Year 2024 Results on Friday 28 February 2025

- Annual Report 2024 during the week commencing 24 March 2025

- Report for six months ending 30 June on Friday 15 August 2025

The Company's Annual General Meeting is scheduled to be held on Tuesday 3rd June 2025. A separate notice of General Meeting will be published prior to the meeting in 2025.

Production reports will be issued quarterly.

Helsinki, December 20, 2024

Afarak Group SE

Board of Directors

Afarak Group SE

Guy Konsbruck, CEO



Financial reports and other investor information are available on the Company's website: .

Afarak Group is a specialist alloy producer focused on delivering sustainable growth with a Speciality Alloys business in southern Europe and a FerroAlloys business in South Africa. The Company is listed on NASDAQ Helsinki (AFAGR) and the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange (AFRK).

