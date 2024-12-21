Waymo Self-Driving Taxis Coming To Tokyo

(MENAFN- Asia Times) Waymo has announced plans to bring its self-driving taxis to Tokyo in early 2025, beating Japanese automakers to the draw and stealing a march on Tesla's robotaxi in the largest urban for autonomous driving outside China.

This past week the Alphabet (Google) subsidiary revealed a partnership with Nihon Kotsu , the top taxi and limousine service company in Tokyo, and GO , Japan's most popular taxi app. Nihon Kotsu will be in charge of managing and servicing of Waymo vehicles. GO provides easy-to-understand directions in English.

First, Nihon Kotsu drivers will operate Waymo's cars manually to map the central areas of the city – the heavily traveled and frequently visited districts of Shinjuku-ku, Shibuya-ku, Minato-ku, Chiyoda-ku, Shinagawa-ku and Koto-ku.

Then the all-electric Jaguar I-PACE autonomous vehicles will go on their first road trip outside the US.

"The Waymo driver is our autonomous driving technology that never gets drunk, tired or distracted," Waymo boasts. The company explains its procedure as follows:

Watch a video showing a Waymo vehicle in traffic here .



Tokyo's street map is very complex and, like the British, the Japanese drive on the left-hand side of the road. This will take some getting used to. But Waymo would be able to apply its experience in Tokyo to London and other big cities where they drive on the left – in Mumbai and Delhi, for example.

Safety is essential to winning the trust of the public and Waymo has a relatively low accident rate : about one crash resulting in injury per million miles of driving, as reported by computer scientist Timothy Lee .

In Waymo's estimation, compared with the average human driver over 25 million miles of driving in Phoenix and San Francisco, the Waymo Driver had 81% fewer airbag deployment crashes, 72% fewer injury causing crashes and 57% fewer police-reported crashes. So far, no fatalities have been reported.