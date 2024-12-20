Consuelo Vanderbilt Costin By Ximena Kavalekas Launch Handbag Collection

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Billboard Recording Artist, Entrepreneur Consuelo Vanderbilt Costin and designer Ximena Kavalekas have teamed up to create a new line of clutches which aim to be“classic, elegant and contemporary,” Vanderbilt Costin said, at an exclusive sneak peek held at New York's exclusive Hotel, The Mark.The new collection of clutches, designed by Kavalekas and Vanderbilt Costin, feature a gold strap and comes in three colors: black, royal blue, and nude.Consuelo Vanderbilt Costin is a Billboard-charting artist, entrepreneur and philanthropist who has performed alongside Joe Cocker Mya Tweet and many others and is the co-founder of SohoMuse, a networking site for creatives. She is also the great-great-great niece of Consuelo Vanderbilt, the Duchess of Marlborough, and a seventh-generation descendant of shipping and railroad industrialist Cornelius Vanderbilt. Having grown up in England and studied in Italy, she is a fixture in the fashion world and was recently a judge at the Elysian Impact's second annual Catwalk Furbaby runway show at New York Fashion Week. Vanderbilt Costin also recently released her own line of jewelry on HSN called The Homage, honoring the five generations of women in her family.Ximena Kavalekas is an Ecuadorian fashion designer who studied at the famed fashion school, Polimoda, in Florence, Italy, as well as L'Academia Italiana. She represented Italian brands in Miami before launching her handbag label in 2015. Known for honoring Italian craftsmanship while fusing it with a modern aesthetic, her handbags have been worn by Hollywood celebrities, solidifying the brand's reputation in the luxury market. In 2020, the brand opened its first flagship store in the Miami Design District.Notable attendees included: Consuelo Vanderbilt Costin, Ximena Kavalekas, Michaela Seewald (Publisher of VOGUE Czech Republic and Slovakia), Suzan Kremer, Pamela Morgan, Montgomery Frazier.This exciting new collection is described as practical and minimal, with an elegant edge.“I love the day-to-night aspect of the clutch,” said Vanderbilt Costin.“I love the architecture and how much you can fit inside of the clutch, and it feels effortless, no weight. They are classic, elegant, and contemporary.”The structured clutches have a removable strap and a card holder on the inner wall. Inside the clutch, gold lettering reads:“Consuelo Vanderbilt Costin” alongside Ximena Kavalekas logo.“This collaboration represents sophistication, style, and uniqueness,” said Vanderbilt Costin.Kavalekas and Vanderbilt Costin met at a vibrant event in Miami and discussed the collaboration from there.“Ximena is a renowned designer, and I love her creativity and meticulous sense of style and professionalism,” said Vanderbilt Costin.“A woman can dress this up or dress it down and wear it every day.”For each customer, there is a“secret gift” in each clutch.“It's one of my favorite touches-it's a personal surprise from my family to you,” said Vanderbilt Costin.“As we continue to grow, this tradition of discovery and thoughtful gifting will remain at the heart of what I do. It's my way of sharing a piece of my story and making each piece you receive feel truly special.”Describing her inspiration for the collaboration, Ximena commented, "I believe Consuelo ́s natural elegance inspired me so much, it seems effortless, sophisticated and cool; and of course, she ́s a New Yorker that really knows how to play with different elements at the same time. Also, she is involved in different philanthropic initiatives and in Ximena Kavalekas we truly believe when helping, giving and supporting our communities the universe gives back to us in so many good and different ways”The clutch collection between Vanderbilt Costin and Kavalekas is symbolic.“Fashion represents a powerful way to understand and communicate who we are,” said Vanderbilt Costin.“Fashion is important because it serves as a creative outlet for me to experiment with styles, colors, and trends to reflect my mood, whether it be performing or attending fashion shows or business meetings. This clutch has it all.About Consuelo Vanderbilt Costin:Serial entrepreneur and visionary Consuelo Vanderbilt Costin have made a lasting impact across multiple industries, from music and fashion to business and philanthropy. A descendant of the legendary Vanderbilt family, she was recently featured in Elysian Magazine as one of New York City's most influential and inspirational women. With a career as a singer, songwriter, actress, and entrepreneur, Consuelo continues to shape industries and inspire those around her.Her music career has seen her perform globally alongside Vanessa Carlton, Mya, and Joe Cocker, with her singles consistently ranking in the Billboard Top 20. As the founder of C&R Productions, she has achieved multiple chart-topping hits, including“Naked” and“Feel So Alive,” which earned her Billboard's #2 Breakout Artist honor. Her last five singles were top 20 in the US, last three singles were top 10. Her last single made #5 in the US Charts. In addition, Consuelo has also toured extensively in Europe and the United States.In addition to her music career, Consuelo has made her mark in the fashion industry, launching the jewelry line Homage by Consuelo Vanderbilt Costin with HSN. She is also the founder of SohoMuse, the leading professional network for creative industries, designed by creatives for creatives. For more information about SohoMuse, please visit .About Ximena Kavalekas:Ximena Kavalekas is a Miami-based luxury brand founded in 2015, promising affordable luxury with the most exquisite and exotic materials. Handcrafted in Italy, paying special attention to versatility and practicality, and merging Ximena's radiant personality, the fashion label is an exquisite and expressive laboratory, with color being a key element in the brand's DNA.After one year of business operations, the eponymous label started gaining attention from the press and celebrities such as Sofia Vergara, Sarah Jessica Parker, Sofia Carlson, Gigi Hadid, and Priyanka Chopra, among others. Ximena Kavalekas made its debut in the luxury market in 2016, with Bergdorf Goodman as the first retailer to carry its collections. The brand then expanded to other luxury retailers such as Bloomingdales, Net-a-Porter, and Moda Operandi, organically growing its presence in the industry.For more information, please visit:

