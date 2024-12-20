Delhi: India-Africa Friendship Garden To Host 2-Day NDMC Rose Show

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 20 (IANS) The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), in association with the India Rose Society, will organise a Winter Rose Show on December 21 and 22 at the India-Africa Friendship Rose Garden in Chanakyapuri, an official said on Friday.

Participants in the show would include institutes and individuals from other states as well, said NDMC Vice Chairperson Kuljeet Chahal, who described the event as part of "Viksit Bharat, Viksit NDMC" initiative.

In the two-day event, participants from different organisations like TERI, CPWD, PGI Chandigarh, IARI-PUSA would be displaying exhibits in different classes, he said.

The display of roses in pots and cut flowers of different types of roses i.e. Hybrid Tea, Floribunda, Miniature and Polyantha are the main attractions of the show, said a statement.

In addition to the Winter Rose Show, a painting competition for students from NDMC Schools is also planned. A display of value-added rose products, artistic bouquets, garlands and Ikebana would also be held.

The show will be inaugurated on December 21 at 12.30 p.m. and the best judged entries will be felicitated with the prizes on December 22 at 4 p.m.

The NDMC has urged the people to visit the show from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on December 21 and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on December 22.

The show will be a visual treat for rose lovers as it offers a chance to see large varieties of rose blooms vying with each other in vases as well as in pots.

Earlier this week, the Council in its meeting approved the setting up of the Urban Arts and Culture Forum for advising NDMC on issues of promotion of culture as well as promotion of performing and visual arts in order to identify areas of intervention for betterment of the civic agency's area.

Highlighting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's emphasis on preserving and promoting India's rich cultural heritage through“Vikas bhi, Virasat bhi”, Chahal said that this forum will play a key role in enriching the cultural fabric of the NDMC area and fostering creativity in the community.