English To Generate Employment: Panama Opens 141 Free Courses In 2025

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) For the next academic training period, which begins on January 6, 2025, 141 English sessions will be opened in face-to-face and virtual modalities, expanding access to the entire national territory, in accordance with the plans of the

Ministry of and Labor Development (Mitradel)

and the

National Institute for Vocational Training and Training for Human Development (Inadeh).

The entities made the announcement on December 17, just one day after the Comptroller General of the Republic announced the increase in unemployment and informal employment, while labor experts warn of the gaps between what companies need and the profile of applicants for the few job openings.



The Minister of Labor,

Jackeline Muñoz,

spoke about reinforcing free training in English, an essential language in sectors such as hotels, tourism, logistics and

call centers.

During a press conference, Muñoz de Cedeño and the director of Inadeh,

Yajaira Pitti, announced that more than 17,766 Panamanians have already participated in these courses, which offer from basic to advanced levels. The goal: to increase the employability of participants and support the economic reactivation of the country.

In the courses planned for 2025, they hope to train 12,000 people in the English language.





She explained that of the 141 sessions that will be taught, 61 will be in person and 80 will be virtual. With more than 50% of graduates managing to enter the labor market, this training represents a key tool for Panamanians seeking employment in sectors where English is an essential requirement. From gastronomy to the maritime sector, mastery of the language has become a bridge to better-paid job opportunities. Those interested in taking part in the courses can register through the Inadeh offices or its online platform, or call 538-2300 and 6379-1469.