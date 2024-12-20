Cassis And Lavrov Discuss The OSCE And The Ukrainian Conflict
Russian and Swiss foreign ministers Sergei Lavrov and Ignazio Cassis spoke on the telephone about Switzerland's bid to chair the OSCE in 2026, the Swiss foreign Ministry reported on Thursday. According to Moscow, they also discussed the Ukrainian conflict.
The conversation between the two ministers took place on Wednesday, according to the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA), confirmed news agency Keystone-SDA. It was a rare exchange between a high-ranking Russian and Western official since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022.
Switzerland's application to join the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) was announced on Thursday by the FDFA. Switzerland said it was committed to preserving the organisation's ability to act and its inclusiveness.
Preventing further deterioration
According to Moscow, Cassis and Lavrov discussed“ways of preventing further deterioration” at the OSCE, whose meetings have become another battleground between Moscow and the West.
According to Russia,“the two sides also exchanged views on the Ukrainian conflict. The minister explained in detail the Russian position on resolving the situation.”
