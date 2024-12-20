India Imposes Definitive Anti-Dumping Duties On Chinese Drawer Sliders

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Dec 20 (KNN) India has imposed definitive anti-dumping duties on telescopic drawer sliders imported from China, following an investigation that confirmed material injury to domestic manufacturers.

The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and (CBIC) announced the measure through Notification No. 27/2024-Customs (ADD) on December 18, 2024.

The Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) conducted a comprehensive investigation that established multiple critical findings.

The investigation confirmed that Chinese manufacturers were exporting these goods to India at dumped prices, resulting in substantial harm to domestic industry.

Based on these conclusions, the DGTR recommended implementing definitive anti-dumping duties on imports of these goods from China.

The new regulation sets an anti-dumping duty of USD 422 per metric ton on imports from producers not specifically exempted.

This measure supersedes the provisional duties that were previously established through Notification No. 13/2024-Customs (ADD) on June 27, 2024.

The duty will be enforced retrospectively from June 27, 2024, and will remain effective for a period of five years, subject to potential revocation or amendment.

Notably, certain products remain exempt from these duties, including specific kitchen and bedroom fittings such as slimline tandem boxes and double wall drawers, as these items were not within the scope of the DGTR's investigation.

This targeted approach aims to protect domestic manufacturers while maintaining access to specialised products not covered by the investigation.

(KNN Bureau)