An Onerous Contract Regarding Rail Services In Panama Currently Exists
Date
12/20/2024 2:14:07 PM
Contract Law 70 of January 22, 1998, signed between the Republic of Panama and the Panama Canal Railway Company, established a 25-year renewable concession to operate the only interoceanic railroad in the Western Hemisphere. It has recently been revealed that another benefit that the State gave to the company was the income from the rents that entities such as the National customs Authority and the Panama Metro have been paying to the concessionaire company for the use of state lands that were given to them.
