عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Swiss Solidarity Raises CHF2.7 Million To Combat Child Abuse

Swiss Solidarity Raises CHF2.7 Million To Combat Child Abuse


12/20/2024 2:18:37 PM

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) The national day of solidarity organized by Swiss Solidarity on Thursday raised CHF2.7 million (about $3 million). It is part of a week of action in solidarity with abused children in Switzerland and around the world.

This content was published on December 20, 2024 - 09:43 2 minutes Keystone-SDA
  • Français fr Maltraitance des enfants: la Chaîne du bonheur récolte 2,7 millions Original Read more: Maltraitance des enfants: la Chaîne du bonheur récolte 2,7 million

The final total for the day was precisely CHF2,704,456, according to Swiss Solidarity – the humanitarian arm of the Swiss Broadcasting Corporation, SWI swissinfo's parent company – in a press release issued late Thursday. The week of solidarity actions organised throughout Switzerland continues until Friday.

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The money raised will be used to finance preventive actions, accompaniment and support for the young people concerned. The aim, for example, is to help set up shelters for young girls. Concrete, targeted assistance is planned in Switzerland and abroad.

MENAFN20122024000210011054ID1109017680


Swissinfo

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search