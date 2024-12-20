Swiss Solidarity Raises CHF2.7 Million To Combat Child Abuse
The national day of solidarity organized by Swiss Solidarity on Thursday raised CHF2.7 million (about $3 million). It is part of a week of action in solidarity with abused children in Switzerland and around the world.
The final total for the day was precisely CHF2,704,456, according to Swiss Solidarity – the humanitarian arm of the Swiss Broadcasting Corporation, SWI swissinfo's parent company – in a press release issued late Thursday. The week of solidarity actions organised throughout Switzerland continues until Friday.
The money raised will be used to finance preventive actions, accompaniment and support for the young people concerned. The aim, for example, is to help set up shelters for young girls. Concrete, targeted assistance is planned in Switzerland and abroad.
