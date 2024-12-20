Swiss Government Wants A Regulated Drone 'Highway'

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Like for aircraft, Swiss airspace is to be regulated for drones too. The aim is to ensure the safe integration of drones into air traffic, the said on Friday.

Français fr La Confédération veut réglementer l'espace aérien pour les drones Original Read more: La Confédération veut réglementer l'espace aérien pour les drone

This content was published on December 20, 2024 - 13:28 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

A central element is the introduction of“U-Space” airspace in regions where air traffic is denser. U-Space consists of a set of digital and automated services.

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

Drone pilots can exchange information and data with each other and with other airspace users. According to the Swiss government, the first Swiss U-Space airspace is planned for the Zurich area.

In addition, framework conditions are to be created by 2030 to ensure that all airspace users are visible. To this end, airspace users must be equipped with internationally compatible position-indicating systems, said the government in response to a House of Representatives postulate.

Over 90,000 drone pilots

At present, drones do not use specific aeronautical infrastructure, according to the government. But this will change as soon as drones become larger and fly the same route several times, for example to transport people or goods in flying cabs.