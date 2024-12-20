Swiss Government Wants A Regulated Drone 'Highway'
Date
12/20/2024 2:18:36 PM
(MENAFN- Swissinfo)
Like for aircraft, Swiss airspace is to be regulated for drones too. The aim is to ensure the safe integration of drones into air traffic, the government said on Friday.
This content was published on
December 20, 2024 - 13:28
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA
Français
fr
La Confédération veut réglementer l'espace aérien pour les drones
Original
Read more: La Confédération veut réglementer l'espace aérien pour les drone
A central element is the introduction of“U-Space” airspace in regions where air traffic is denser. U-Space consists of a set of digital and automated services.
+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox
Drone pilots can exchange information and data with each other and with other airspace users. According to the Swiss government, the first Swiss U-Space airspace is planned for the Zurich area.
In addition, framework conditions are to be created by 2030 to ensure that all airspace users are visible. To this end, airspace users must be equipped with internationally compatible position-indicating systems, said the government in response to a House of Representatives postulate.
Over 90,000 drone pilots
At present, drones do not use specific aeronautical infrastructure, according to the government. But this will change as soon as drones become larger and fly the same route several times, for example to transport people or goods in flying cabs.
MENAFN20122024000210011054ID1109017679
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.