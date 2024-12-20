Switzerland And EU Reach Deal On Future Bilateral Relations

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) After 197 meetings, negotiations between Switzerland and the European Union to update their trading relationship have been completed. The objectives have been achieved in all areas, the Swiss announced on Friday. The formal signature on the deal is scheduled for spring 2025. Swiss parliament will also have its say in 2026.



This content was published on December 20, 2024 - 15:32 4 minutes Keystone-SDA

Following the failure in 2021 to finalise an institutional“framework agreement”

aimed at simplifying ties between the two sides, Switzerland's governing Federal Council has opted for a sectoral approach to secure access to the EU internal market. The results of the negotiations are in line with Switzerland's interests in all twelve areas, the authorities said on Friday.

In the area of free movement of persons, Switzerland will be able to maintain immigration geared to the needs of the economy. The agreement includes a safeguard clause and wages will be protected. Switzerland will also be able to protect its interests in the areas of land transport, agriculture and electricity.

From January 1, 2025, the Swiss will have access to almost all calls for tender under the EU's Horizon Europe, Euratom and Digital Europe programmes. This has been made possible by an arrangement for a transitional period from the end of 2024 until the negotiated package comes into force.

CHF130 million a year for cohesion

In return, Switzerland has pledged a contribution to the EU cohesion fund for the years 2025 to 2029. This will amount to CHF130 million ($145 million) per year.

The sum will be allocated directly to programmes and projects in Switzerland's partner countries within the EU. It will be due as soon as the negotiated package of agreements come into force.