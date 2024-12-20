AMADA Holds Roundtable On Strategic Partnership: Cooperation For Development Of Global Anti-Doping Initiatives

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Laman Ismayilova
Azerbaijan National Anti-Doping Agency (AMADA) has conducted a
roundtable discussion on "Strategic Partnership: Cooperation for
the Development of Global Anti-Doping Initiatives",
Azernews reports.
The event was attended by state officials, law enforcement
representatives, leaders of the World Anti-Doping Agency, the
International Testing Agency, anti-doping organizations from
various countries, and international experts.
The Minister of Youth and Sports, Farid Gaibov, highly
appreciated the significance of the event and emphasized that
efforts in the fight against doping are very important.
"As you know, I am the vice president of the Bureau of the 9th
Conference of Parties of the International Convention against
Doping in Sport (COP-9). Just a few days ago, I had another meeting
in Estonia. At the meeting, we discussed how countries can support
anti-doping policies, as well as the importance of some states
changing their laws. There is a need for broad discussions in the
field of the fight against doping. Azerbaijan has always supported
international anti-doping policies and expresses solidarity with
the World Anti-Doping Agency. I believe that interesting proposals
and ideas will emerge at the roundtable, and cooperation in this
direction will be discussed," he said.
AMADA Executive Director, Tahmina Taghizade stressed the
importance of collaboration in developing the anti-doping system
and noted that there are more quality and interesting initiatives
in this area.
She noted that the roundtable covers these initiatives, and
facilitates an exchange of ideas. Considering that education is a
crucial factor in the fight against doping, one of the main topics
of the event was also the establishment of the international
educational centre.
During the roundtable, discussions also covered anti-doping
investigations, enhanced testing, the development of education and
awareness to achieve clean sport, as well as the development of
partnerships and cooperation for a future free from doping
dependency.
The Azerbaijan National Anti-Doping Agency (AMADA) was
established on December 23, 2016 as a national anti-doping
organisation with the mission of fighting doping in sports.
The legal background covering the agency's mission is the Law
"On the fight against the use of doping substances and methods in
sport," signed and, respectively, implemented by the Decree of the
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the last quarter of
2016.
