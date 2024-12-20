U.S. Herbal/Traditional Products Market Review 2019-2024 And Forecast To 2029: Rise Of Adaptogens And Mushrooms As Brain And Cognitive Health Products
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Concerns About Efficacy and Safety Could Lead to Further Regulation, Hinting at the Potential Slower Growth of Herbal/Traditional Products
Dublin, Dec. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Herbal/Traditional Products in the US" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The growing focus on health and wellness is fuelling the popularity of herbal/traditional products in the U.S. in 2024, with solid retail current value growth expected for another year. Consumers are increasingly seeking out natural products to reduce their exposure to the chemical ingredients in standard products. This trend is also being driven by the increasing number of vegans in the U.S., leading to higher demand for vegan-friendly options.
Product coverage: Herbal/Traditional Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies, Herbal/Traditional Dermatologicals, Herbal/Traditional Dietary Supplements, Herbal/Traditional Digestive Remedies, Herbal/Traditional Paediatric Dietary Supplements, Herbal/Traditional Sleep Aids, Herbal/Traditional Tonics, Herbal/Traditional Topical Analgesics.
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2024 DEVELOPMENTS
Herbal/traditional products experiences another year of growth Innovation is key to maintaining growth for herbal/traditional products Rise of adaptogens and mushrooms as brain and cognitive health products
PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES
Mixed performance of herbal/traditional dietary supplements as a method for weight loss Continued interest in women's health could highlight menstrual health support and drive integrated solutions for managing menstrual pain Concerns about efficacy and safety could lead to further regulation, hinting at the potential slower growth of herbal/traditional products
CATEGORY DATA
CONSUMER HEALTH IN THE US
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
Consumer health in 2024: The big picture 2024 key trends Competitive landscape Retailing developments What next for consumer health?
MARKET INDICATORS
MARKET DATA
APPENDIX
OTC registration and classification Vitamins and dietary supplements registration and classification Self-medication/self-care and preventive medicine Switches
