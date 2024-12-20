U.S. Herbal/Traditional Products Market Review 2019-2024 And Forecast To 2029: Rise Of Adaptogens And Mushrooms As Brain And Cognitive Health Products

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Concerns About Efficacy and Safety Could Lead to Further Regulation, Hinting at the Potential Slower Growth of Herbal/Traditional Products

The growing focus on and wellness is fuelling the popularity of herbal/traditional products in the U.S. in 2024, with solid retail current value growth expected for another year. Consumers are increasingly seeking out natural products to reduce their exposure to the chemical ingredients in standard products. This trend is also being driven by the increasing number of vegans in the U.S., leading to higher demand for vegan-friendly options.

This report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2019-2023, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2028 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Herbal/Traditional Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies, Herbal/Traditional Dermatologicals, Herbal/Traditional Dietary Supplements, Herbal/Traditional Digestive Remedies, Herbal/Traditional Paediatric Dietary Supplements, Herbal/Traditional Sleep Aids, Herbal/Traditional Tonics, Herbal/Traditional Topical Analgesics.

Data coverage: Market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2024 DEVELOPMENTS



Herbal/traditional products experiences another year of growth

Innovation is key to maintaining growth for herbal/traditional products Rise of adaptogens and mushrooms as brain and cognitive health products

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES



Mixed performance of herbal/traditional dietary supplements as a method for weight loss

Continued interest in women's health could highlight menstrual health support and drive integrated solutions for managing menstrual pain Concerns about efficacy and safety could lead to further regulation, hinting at the potential slower growth of herbal/traditional products

CATEGORY DATA



Table 1 Sales of Herbal/Traditional Products by Category: Value 2019-2024

Table 2 Sales of Herbal/Traditional Products by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024

Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Herbal/Traditional Products: % Value 2020-2024

Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Herbal/Traditional Products: % Value 2021-2024

Table 5 Forecast Sales of Herbal/Traditional Products by Category: Value 2024-2029 Table 6 Forecast Sales of Herbal/Traditional Products by Category: % Value Growth 2024-2029

CONSUMER HEALTH IN THE US

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



Consumer health in 2024: The big picture

2024 key trends

Competitive landscape

Retailing developments What next for consumer health?

MARKET INDICATORS



Table 7 Consumer Expenditure on Health Goods and Medical Services: Value 2019-2024 Table 8 Life Expectancy at Birth 2019-2024

MARKET DATA



Table 9 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2019-2024

Table 10 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024

Table 11 NBO Company Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2020-2024

Table 12 LBN Brand Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2021-2024

Table 13 Penetration of Private Label in Consumer Health by Category: % Value 2019-2024

Table 14 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format: % Value 2019-2024

Table 15 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format and Category: % Value 2024

Table 16 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2024-2029 Table 17 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2024-2029

APPENDIX



OTC registration and classification

Vitamins and dietary supplements registration and classification

Self-medication/self-care and preventive medicine Switches

