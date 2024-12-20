Brazilian President Returns To Capital After Satisfactory Examination

(MENAFN- IANS) Brasilia, Dec 19 (IANS) Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has returned to Brasilia after a cranial tomography confirmed his stable condition, said his medical team.

Roberto Kalil Filho, Lula's personal physician, said the examination result was even better than previous ones. The president has been cleared to return to Brasilia, where he will undergo medical evaluations every 10 days.

Although Lula has been advised to avoid "physical exercise," he is permitted to resume his daily activities.

The president has undergone a series of emergency surgeries for an intracranial hematoma caused by a fall in the bathroom on October 19 and received five stitches to close a wound on the back of his head.

Lula is scheduled to meet with his ministers and have lunch with them on Friday at Granja do Torto, the president's residence in Brasilia.

Earlier this week, Lula had vowed to "severely punish" those involved in the 2022 coup attempt.

"I believe that General Braga has every right to the presumption of innocence," Lula said during a press conference, referring to the detained retired General Walter Braga Netto, who served as minister of defence under former President Jair Bolsonaro.

The presser, held at Sirio Libanes Hospital shortly after Lula's discharge, marked his first public appearance since undergoing emergency skull surgery last week. His medical team and first lady, Rosangela da Silva, were also present by his side.

Braga Netto, accused of attempting to interfere in investigations, was arrested last Saturday following an order from the Supreme Federal Court. According to the Federal Police, Bolsonaro was allegedly planning a coup in 2022 to prevent Lula from assuming the presidency.

Lula said it is unacceptable to have high-ranking military officials in the plot to assassinate the president, Xinhua news agency reported.

The 79-year-old Brazillian President will seek reelection in 2026, the presidency's Secretary of Social Communication Paulo Pimenta has confirmed.

In an interview with CNN Brasil, Pimenta assured that the president was in good health following medical interventions to treat a brain bleed, adding he was "the most qualified and prepared person" to continue leading the country.

"I have no doubt that President Lula is the most qualified and capable person. And he will certainly be our candidate in 2026 to be able to maintain our project," Pimenta was quoted as saying by the Xinhua news agency.