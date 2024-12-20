Palestinian Cuisine Showcased At 17Th Global Film Festival Noida

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida, India – The 17th Global Festival Noida (GFFN) celebrated the rich heritage of Palestine through a special Food Festival organized by the International Chamber of and Entertainment (ICMEI) in collaboration with the AAFT School of Hospitality and and the International Film and Television Club (IFTC). Held at Marwah Studios, Film City, Noida, the festival offered attendees a glimpse into the vibrant flavors and traditions of Palestinian cuisine.



Dr. Abed Elrazag Abu Jazer, Charge d' Affaires of the Embassy of Palestine, inaugurated the event and expressed his appreciation for the initiative. Speaking on the occasion, he said,“Palestinian cuisine is a reflection of our history, culture, and identity. I thank the organizers for providing this platform to showcase our rich culinary traditions and for fostering cultural exchange between India and Palestine.”



Sandeep Marwah, President of Marwah Studios and the visionary behind the Global Film Festival, highlighted the significance of Palestinian cuisine at the event. He stated,“The rich food of Palestine is a testament to its deep cultural roots and traditions. Through the Indo Palestine Film and Cultural Forum, we are committed to strengthening relations between India and Palestine by promoting art, culture, and culinary heritage.”



The Palestinian Food Festival offered attendees an opportunity to experience authentic flavors and dishes, creating a cultural bridge between the two nations. The event reinforced the festival's mission to celebrate global unity through the medium of art, cinema, and cuisine.



This vibrant showcase of Palestinian culture added yet another dimension to the 17th Global Film Festival Noida, leaving a lasting impression on all those in attendance.



