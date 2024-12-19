Charabanc Transportation Launches Ankai Buses In The UAE To Elevate The Regional Transportation Sector.

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Charabanc officially introduces“Ankai”, the prestigious Chinese bus brand under Anhui Ankai Automobile Company Limited, in the UAE. This launch marks a significant step to enhance the nation's transportation sector. Designed specifically for the local market, Ankai buses offer unparalleled reliability, safety, and sustainability across diverse sectors, with state-of-the-art and superior performance vehicles.

Charabanc Transportation has unveiled four specialized Ankai bus models, including a luxury coach that offers tourists high-end travel experiences, an all-electric bus providing eco-friendly mobility solutions for government entities and sustainability-focused businesses, a school bus ensuring safe and reliable transportation, and a staff bus for comfortable and efficient travel. Each model is equipped with advanced safety features, such as rollover protection, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), and Lane Departure Warning (LDW) systems, all in compliance with stringent global safety certifications. The electric bus, in particular, stands out with its impressive 350 km driving range and an eControl system that reduces energy consumption by over 10%, making it an ideal choice for supporting the UAE's sustainability goals.

Holden Zhang, Vice General Manager of Ankai Group and General Manager of Ankai International said:“Ankai Group has been leading innovation in the electric and commercial bus solutions domain since over 50 years. The UAE is home to a dynamic market with exceptional growth opportunities for global brands like ours. Through this launch, we hope to capitalise on the nation's thriving transportation sector and consolidate our position in the regional market, backed by the support of our partner Charabanc Transportation. This remarkable initiative also demonstrates our unwavering commitment to supporting the UAE's green mobility goals by offering eco-friendly and safe transportation solutions for a greener tomorrow.”





The brand brings decades of industry expertise and technological capabilities that can further enrich the UAE market. The newly launched buses feature monocoque body technology, offering six times greater structural integrity than conventional buses, and have a lighter frame for enhanced efficiency.

The launch aims to support the UAE's ambitious smart & sustainable mobility goals by introducing advanced electric buses that help reduce the nation's carbon footprint while promoting efficient and sustainable transportation.

Torsten Bauerheim, General Manager of Charabanc Transportation said:“We are thrilled to partner with Ankai, a brand with a rich legacy and a comprehensive range of commercial transportation and mobility solutions. Ankai's portfolio includes luxury buses that redefine comfort, all-electric buses that reflect our shared commitment to sustainability and innovation, school buses designed with the highest standards of safety and reliability for our children, and staff buses tailored for efficiency and convenience in everyday commuting; all aimed at addressing the diverse transportation needs of the UAE”.

Following its first launch as a newly established company, Charabanc Transportation aims to position itself as a major player in the UAE's transportation sector. With a mission focused on expanding market share and enhancing brand visibility, Charabanc Transportation plans to forge strategic partnerships with key government and private entities while offering customized solutions to meet the diverse transportation needs of sectors like tourism, education, and corporate travel. In line with the UAE's vision for sustainable growth and innovation, this launch is an integral part of the company's broader strategy to lead the green mobility transformation and solidify its presence as a key contributor to the nation's sustainable development goals.