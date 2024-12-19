APCU/Center Parc Credit Union Joins With Markiii To Expand Access To Credit For Members

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

ATLANTA, Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

APCU/Center Parc Credit Union

(APCU/Center Parc) is excited to announce an agreement with MarkIII

(MKIII) to enhance credit access for its members. Through this collaboration, APCU/Center Parc will streamline loan approvals, confidently approve more borrowers, and achieve key goals like ROA targets, capital relief, and new member growth.

"Working with MKIII is a key step in enhancing our ability to serve our members," said John Anderson, Chief Lending Officer at APCU/Center Parc. "Their will enable us to approve more loans confidently and efficiently, ensuring our members receive the financial support they need. This collaboration

directly aligns with our mission to help our members and community achieve their financial goals."

MKIII's embedded lending enablement platform will deliver seamless, automated loan applications and improved decision-making capabilities. A key feature of the MKIII platform is its "insurability API," allowing credit unions to assess which loans are insurable instantly. By connecting APCU/Center Parc with A-rated insurance carriers, they'll have protection against loan losses. With MKIII's scalable platform, APCU/Center Parc can meet the evolving demands of its diverse membership and community.

Will Rose, CEO and Co-founder of MKIII, echoed Anderson's enthusiasm, stating, "We're excited to support APCU/Center Parc lead the charge in credit union innovation. Our platform is designed to enable credit unions to make smarter, faster lending decisions that benefit both the credit union and its members."

APCU/Center Parc has been a cornerstone of financial services for postal employees and consumers throughout Georgia and in North Carolina. The credit union's commitment to innovation and service makes this relationship

with MKIII a perfect fit to continue its tradition of member-focused solutions.

MKIII's technology and capabilities are designed to help credit unions grow responsibly. As APCU/Center Parc continues to grow, this relationship represents an exciting next step in its ability to meet the needs of a diverse and dynamic membership.

About APCU/Center Parc

At APCU/Center Parc, providing our members first-class service has always been our priority. We're a member-owned, not-for-profit financial cooperative committed to helping hardworking people save money and prosper. For almost 100 years, we've stayed true to these beliefs. As Georgia's oldest credit union, we're proud of our tradition of service. Over the years, APCU/Center Parc assets have grown from an initial investment of $2,505 to more than $2.3 billion. Today, we're one of the largest credit unions in the country. We're proud to serve more than 105,000 members nationwide with a full complement of financial products and services designed to save them money. For more information, visit . This credit union is federally insured by the National Credit Union Administration.

About MarkIII

To learn more about partnering with MKIII, you can email [email protected] or visit

and follow on LinkedIn

for updates.

SOURCE APCU/Center Parc Credit Union

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED