Mosque Located Inside Govt Silk Weaving Factory Rajbagh Gutted In Blaze

They said the masjid and Chinar tree were damaged, while the Government Silk Weaving Factory remained safe and unaffected by the fire.

An official said that a masjid located within the premises of the Government Silk Weaving Factory in Rajbagh Srinagar was damaged after a blaze broke out.

He said the masjid was built by the employees and local people to offer prayers, while it suffered damage due to the fire, along with the Chinar tree.

He added that the Government Silk Weaving Factory was safe in the fire incident, and the fire was confined, preventing it from spreading to the area.“The fire call was received at 06:29 PM, and soon F&ES headquarters and Gowkadal command of Srinagar were alerted and made their way to Rajbagh. Upon arrival at the scene, one wooden structure, along with the Chinar tree, was found to be on fire,” said the official, as per news agency KNO.

