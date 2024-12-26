Vijayan, Others Pay Tributes To Kerala’S Legend MT; 2-Day Mourning Declared

(MENAFN- IANS) Kozhikode, Dec 26 (IANS) Kerala mourns the loss of its literary titan, MT Vasudevan Nair, who passed away at a private hospital on Wednesday night. As a mark of respect, the state has declared a two-day mourning, canceling all official functions on Thursday and Friday.

The 91-year-old Jnanpith awardee and celebrated writer had been battling for his life for the past 10 days following a cardiac arrest.

After his body was brought to his Kozhikode residence, Chief Pinarayi Vijayan, a steady stream of leaders and luminaries, including superstar Mohanlal, visited to pay their respects.

“His loss is an irreparable void for the Malayalam language, which he elevated to unparalleled heights,” said Vijayan.

Popularly known as MT, Vasudevan Nair was a celebrated writer, screenwriter, and filmmaker, whose contributions to Malayalam literature and cinema are unmatched.

Superstar Mammootty, grieving the loss of his mentor, took to social media, saying,“Some say I was MT's discovery. Ever since we first met, our bond grew to the level of brotherhood. Very recently, he fell against my chest, and for a moment, I felt I was his son. My greatest takeaway from my film career is the place I earned in his heart.”

MT Vasudevan Nair, a Padma Bhushan awardee, had an illustrious career in Malayalam cinema, directing seven films and penning the screenplays for around 54 films. His screenplays, now available as books, are a treasure trove for aspiring filmmakers.

In the literary realm, MT won every prestigious award a Malayalam writer could aspire to. He authored nine novels, 19 collections of short stories, and numerous essays and memoirs. His iconic works remain a treasure house of Malayalam literature.

Born in 1933 in Kudallur, Palakkad district, MT's journey began as a teacher and a gramasevakan at a block development office in Taliparamba, Kannur. He later turned to journalism, joining Mathrubhumi Weekly as a sub-editor in 1957, eventually serving as its editor for a brief period.

The literary genius was also a pivotal figure in Malayalam cinema, forming a legendary trio with director Hariharan and actor Mammootty.

Despite his public stature, MT stayed true to his principles, having expressed a wish that his body not be kept for public display. Honouring his wishes, his last rites will be performed at a nearby crematorium on Thursday evening.

MT was married twice, first to Prameela, with whom he had a daughter. Later, he married Kalamandalam Saraswathy, a renowned danseuse, and the couple has a daughter.

Condolences continue to pour in from all sections of society, mourning the departure of a legend whose legacy will endure for generations.