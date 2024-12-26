10 Years Of ‘Ugly’: Vineet Kumar Singh Says Film Was Learning Curve For Him In Terms Of Storytelling

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Dec 26 (IANS) Vineet Kumar Singh is celebrating the 10 anniversary of his movie 'Ugly', which won critical acclaim at the prestigious Cannes Festival. The said that the film not only challenged him as an actor but also taught him a lot about storytelling.

Directed by Anurag Kashyap, 'Ugly' is a dark thriller that revolves around the kidnapping of a young girl. Vineet played the role of an aspiring actor and casting director, whose murky intentions and suspicious actions added layers of complexity to the story. His nuanced portrayal of desperation and questionable motives made him a vital part of Ugly's gripping and unpredictable narrative.

Talking about the film, Vineet said,“It's a film that will always stay close to my heart. 'Ugly' gave me the chance to be part of Anurag sir's brilliant vision and explore a character that was so layered and intriguing. It not only challenged me as an actor but also taught me so much about storytelling”.

The film was also premiered at the Directors' Fortnight section of the 2013 Cannes Film Festival, and received a standing ovation and went on to garner widespread acclaim at festivals such as the Ladakh International Film Festival, the New York Indian Film Festival, and the Indian Film Festival of Los Angeles.

The film is considered a benchmark in Hindi middle of the road cinema for its themes, storytelling and direction. Kashyap shot the whole film without giving its lead actors any script as he felt the film required that.

During the shoot, he would brief the actors about the scene and let them emote to do their own bit, while the camera kept rolling actors got to know about the film, when it premiered at the Cannes Film Festival. Kashyap had told Bhat and other cast members that he wanted to make this film in 2012. For a sequence, where Rahul Bha had to cry, Kashyap kept talking to him for three hours and he eventually broke down and wept. The camera kept rolling during that period. The film was extensively shot in real locations.