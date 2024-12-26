Tollywood Delegation Meets Telangana CM Amid Stampede Row (Lead)

(MENAFN- IANS) Hyderabad, Dec 26 (IANS) Representatives of the Telugu met Telangana Chief A. Revanth Reddy here on Thursday to discuss the problems faced by the film industry.

The delegation of about 50 representatives led by Telangana State Film Development Corporation chairman and well-known producer Dil Raju called on the Chief Minister at the Command and Control Room in Banjara Hills.

The meeting, which lasted for more than an hour, assumes significance in the wake of the stampede at a theatre during the premiere show of Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' early this month claiming the life of a woman and critically injuring her son and subsequent developments including the arrest of the actor.

As many as 21 producers, 13 directors and 11 actors were among those attending the meeting, which discussed issues like a hike in cinema tickets, benefit shows and Gaddar awards.

The meeting attended by top police officials also discussed measures to ensure law and order during film events and prevent the recurrence of incidents like the Sandhya Theatre stampede.

The 10-minute video prepared by the police by compiling CCTV footage of the December 4 incident was also reportedly screened at the meeting as the government put forward its version and defended the action taken.

While making it clear that the government will stand by the industry, the Chief Minister said there would be no compromise on law and order. He reiterated during the meeting that benefit shows will not be permitted and the government would be firm in dealing with 'bouncers', the private security persons hired by stars.

The Chief Minister urged the film industry to play its role in the development of Telangana. He advised the representatives to participate in the government campaigns to create awareness against drugs and for women's safety.

The producers who attended the meeting included Allu Arvind, Suresh Babu, K. L. Narayana, Damodar, S. Ravi Kishore, Naga Babu, S. Naga Vamsi, Kiran, D.V.V. Danayaya, C. Kalyan, Sudhakar Reddy, Ramesh Prasad. U.V. Vamsi and Bharat Bhushan.

Actors Nagarjuna, Venkatesh, Murali Mohan, Varun Tej, Sai Dharam Tej, Kalyan Ram, Advi Sesh, Ram Pothineni, Siddu Jonalagadda, Siva Balaji, Nithin and Kiran Abbvaram were part of the delegation.

The meeting with Tollywood representatives thanked the Chief Minister for appointing Dil Raju as the Film Development Corporation chairman.

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Minister for Cinematography Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, Home Secretary Ravi Gupta, Director General of Police Jitender and other officials were also present during the meeting.

A day before the meeting Allu Arjun, Mythri Movies and director Sukumar donated Rs 2 crore to the family of Revati who died in the stampede. Her son Sri Tej, who was critically injured, was now undergoing treatment at a hospital.

Allu Arvind on Wednesday presented the cheque of Rs 2 crore to Dil Raju, who said he would make sure that the money is utilised to secure the future of the boy, his sister and their father.