Next Year, More Than 1 Million Cars In Egypt Will Be Powered By CNG

12/26/2024 12:09:29 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

A new initiative to convert cars from gasoline to compressed natural gas (CNG) will be implemented in Egypt, as reported by Azernews .

This announcement was made during a large meeting attended by Prime Minister Mustafa Madbouli. Madbouli emphasized that the initiative would contribute to reducing carbon dioxide emissions and help lower costs for the population.

During the meeting, it was revealed that the initiative aims to convert 1.5 million vehicles to run on CNG. To encourage participation, the government is offering various incentives to the public.

The conversion of diesel cars to CNG is expected to save up to 50% of the diesel currently consumed.
Additionally, this transition will result in a reduction of carbon dioxide emissions by approximately 1.5 million tons annually.

To support this initiative, new gas stations have been established across Egypt. Notably, in 2021, Egypt became home to the first mobile compressed natural gas station in the Middle East, further advancing the country's efforts toward sustainable energy solutions.

