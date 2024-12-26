Next Year, More Than 1 Million Cars In Egypt Will Be Powered By CNG
12/26/2024 12:09:29 AM
By Alimat Aliyeva
A new initiative to convert cars from gasoline to compressed
natural gas (CNG) will be implemented in Egypt, as reported by
.
This announcement was made during a large meeting attended by
Prime Minister Mustafa Madbouli. Madbouli emphasized that the
initiative would contribute to reducing carbon dioxide emissions
and help lower costs for the population.
During the meeting, it was revealed that the initiative aims to
convert 1.5 million vehicles to run on CNG. To encourage
participation, the government is offering various incentives to the
public.
The conversion of diesel cars to CNG is expected to save up to
50% of the diesel currently consumed.
Additionally, this transition will result in a reduction of carbon
dioxide emissions by approximately 1.5 million tons annually.
To support this initiative, new gas stations have been
established across Egypt. Notably, in 2021, Egypt became home to
the first mobile compressed natural gas station in the Middle East,
further advancing the country's efforts toward sustainable energy
solutions.
