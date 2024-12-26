TN Governor, Fishermen Pay Floral Tributes To Tsumani Victims On 20Th Anniversary

(MENAFN- IANS) Chennai, Dec 26 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Governor R. N. Ravi paid floral tributes to the of the 2004 tsunami as Thursday marks its 20th anniversary.

Thousands of fishermen, their families and local residents also participated in memorial events across the state. In Thoothukudi, a memorial service was held at Thracepuram Beach, presided over by Fishermen's Association leader Isakimuthu.

Fishermen paid their respects by holding candles, sprinkling flowers, and pouring milk into the sea. A good number of fishermen and their families attended the event to honour those who lost their lives.

K.C. Pachiyappan, a fishermen leader from Nagapattinam, recalled the tragedy, saying,“I shudder to remember what happened this day twenty years ago. Around 8,000 people died in the tsunami in Tamil Nadu alone, and Nagapattinam was one of the worst-hit areas. We immediately initiated rescue efforts, saved some lives, and worked with the district administration to bury the deceased.”

The Indian Ocean tsunami struck on December 26, 2004, causing an unparalleled wave of destruction.

Triggered by a 9.1 magnitude earthquake near Sumatra, Indonesia, the tsunami claimed over 230,000 lives, primarily in southern Asia.

The disaster also devastated Tamil Nadu, where more than 8,000 people perished, and coastal areas such as Nagapattinam, Chennai, Cuddalore, Velankanni, and Poompuhar were most affected.

The tsunami not only claimed thousands of lives but also destroyed over 123,000 houses in Tamil Nadu. Velankanni, which had attracted a large number of visitors for Christmas celebrations, suffered heavy casualties.

The tragedy marked a turning point for disaster preparedness in India. At the time, the Indian Ocean region lacked early warning systems, and infrastructure was poorly equipped to withstand such calamities.

However, significant reforms and advancements have since been made.

The Indian Tsunami Early Warning Centre (ITEWC), established in 2007, ensures real-time monitoring and alerts.

Advanced tools like GIS mapping, AI-driven risk assessments, and mobile applications further enhance disaster preparedness.

Recovery efforts now prioritise Post-Disaster Needs Assessment (PDNA), enabling targeted recovery and rebuilding strategies. The disaster has become a case study in how a tragedy can inspire systemic reforms, paving the way for more resilient societies.

Healthcare facilities, schools, and transportation networks have been strengthened, enhancing preparedness for future disasters.

Coastal defence measures, such as sea walls, shelter belt plantations, and multi-hazard shelters, provide vital protection for vulnerable coastal areas.