PM Modi To Oversee E-Distribution Of 58 Lakh Property Cards Across 50,000 Villages

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 26 (IANS) Prime Narendra Modi will preside over the e-distribution of SVAMITVA property cards on Friday (December 27) marking a major milestone in“India's rural empowerment and governance journey”, according to a statement issued by the of Panchayati Raj on Thursday.

The event will witness the distribution of 58 lakh SVAMITVA Property Cards across approximately 50,000 villages spanning 10 states -- Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Mizoram, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and two Union Territories – Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.

“This event will also mark a landmark achievement of crossing more than two crore property cards preparation and distribution under the SVAMITVA scheme and distribution of more than 58 lakh property cards on a single day,” the statement said.

During the event, the Prime Minister will interact with selected beneficiaries via video conferencing and deliver a nationwide address.

Union Minister of Panchayati Raj Rajiv Ranjan Singh, Minister of State for Panchayati Raj S.P. Singh Baghel and Secretary, Ministry of Panchayati Raj Vivek Bharadwaj will be present at the event. The ceremony will also be attended virtually by several Chief Ministers, Union Ministers, senior officials, panchayat representatives, and stakeholders. Around 13 Union Ministers will physically join from designated locations across the country, to oversee the regional distribution ceremony of property cards.

The Ministry of Panchayati Raj, in collaboration with the states and union territories, will maximise outreach and awareness about the SVAMITVA Scheme and other flagship initiatives of the Ministry by organizing orientation programmes at around 20,000 locations across the country on Friday.

Under the scheme, drone mapping coverage and surveys have been completed in 3.17 lakh villages and over 2.19 crore property cards prepared across 1.49 lakh villages.

Digitally validated property records have strengthened local governance and enhanced Gram Panchayat Development Plans. Property cards have also facilitated access to institutional credit, empowering rural citizens.

Besides, legal ownership of properties has provided women with enhanced financial and social security.

Accurate mapping has also significantly reduced property disputes.

Launched on April 24, 2020 (on National Panchayati Raj Day) by the Prime Minister, the SVAMITVA Scheme aims to provide a“Record of Rights” to property owners in rural areas using drone and GIS technology. The SVAMITVA Scheme exemplifies the whole-of-government approach, fostering inter-departmental synergy to bring about financial inclusion, rural stability, and economic growth. It has not only empowered property owners but also enabled better infrastructure planning, financial stability, and sustainable development in rural India, the statement added.