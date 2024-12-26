Chennai Student Sexual Assault: BJP's Annamalai Says Accused Is DMK Student Wing Leader, 'Repeat Offender'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Chennai student sexual assault: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alleged on Thursday that the accused involved in the Chennai student's sexual assault case is a“repeat offender” and deputy organiser of Chief MK Stalin-led DMK's Saidai East student wing.

Sharing pictures of accused Gnanasekaran with deputy chief minister and son of MK Stalin, Udhayanidhi Stalin, and other top DMK leaders, Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai claimed that the are not taking action against him due to pressure from local DMK executives and ministers.

“It has been revealed that Gnanasekaran, who was arrested in the case of a student being sexually assaulted at Anna University, has been involved in similar crimes several times before and is the deputy organizer of the DMK's Saidai East student wing,” Annamalai said in a post on X.

“A clear pattern emerges from such criminal cases across Tamil Nadu. A criminal becomes a member of the DMK and becomes close to the DMK executives in that area. All cases registered against him are being shelved. Furthermore, he is being released without being classified as a criminal with a criminal record and without being placed on the watch list of the local police station. Due to pressure from the respective local DMK executives and ministers, the police are not investigating the cases against him, which gives him room to commit further crimes,” Annamalai alleged. Also Read | Just outage is useless to ensure women's safety

The Tamil Nadu BJP chief further said that in the crimes that continue to occur throughout the state,“the perpetrators are members of the DMK, but due to pressure from the ruling party executives, the police are not taking action.”

An Anna University student was allegedly sexually assaulted and a 37-year old man, who sells biryani on the pavement, has been arrested for the crime.

A student of the varsity's College of Engineering, Guindy in her complaint said that while she was speaking to her male friend on December 23, 2024 at about 8 pm, behind a building on the college campus, they were intimidated by an unknown person, who sexually assaulted her.

(With agency inputs)