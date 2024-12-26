Embraer Issues Statement On Aktau Plane Crash

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Akbar Novruz
The Brazilian aircraft manufacturer Embraer has released an
official statement following the tragic crash of an Embraer 190
aircraft near Aktau, Kazakhstan, Azernews
reports.
According to Embraer, no technical defects were identified on
the aircraft that would have prevented it from flying, a claim
confirmed by the management of Azerbaijan airlines (AZAL). The
company expressed its condolences, stating:
“We express our deepest condolences to the families, friends,
colleagues, and relatives of the deceased. We are closely
monitoring all processes and are ready to provide full support to
the relevant authorities.”
AZAL also provided detailed technical data on the aircraft,
noting it had completed 9,949 landings with a total flight time of
15,257 hours. The last full technical inspection was conducted on
October 18, 2024, with 671 flight hours logged since that
inspection.
The Embraer Е190 AR model has been in production since 2004 and
is a popular choice among airlines for regional routes. It has a
seating capacity of 100-124 passengers and a maximum flight range
of 5,000 kilometers. The model's competitors in the market include
the Bombardier CRJ-1000, Airbus A220-100, and Boeing 717.
The aircraft involved in the crash was operating AZAL's
Baku-Grozny flight (J2-8243) when it made an emergency landing
three kilometers from Aktau. The accident resulted in the tragic
loss of 38 lives, with 29 others, including two children,
sustaining injuries.
As of July 2024, Embraer has produced 1,695 aircraft from its
E-Jet line, which includes models Е170, Е175, Е190, and Е195. Eight
of these aircraft have been taken out of service due to various
incidents, five of which were linked to hard landings.
This particular incident marks a significant moment for aviation
safety discussions, with ongoing investigations aimed at
determining the exact cause of the crash.
