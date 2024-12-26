Embraer Issues Statement On Aktau Plane Crash

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

The Brazilian aircraft Embraer has released an official statement following the tragic crash of an Embraer 190 aircraft near Aktau, Kazakhstan, Azernews reports.

According to Embraer, no technical defects were identified on the aircraft that would have prevented it from flying, a claim confirmed by the management of Azerbaijan (AZAL). The company expressed its condolences, stating:

“We express our deepest condolences to the families, friends, colleagues, and relatives of the deceased. We are closely monitoring all processes and are ready to provide full support to the relevant authorities.”

AZAL also provided detailed technical data on the aircraft, noting it had completed 9,949 landings with a total flight time of 15,257 hours. The last full technical inspection was conducted on October 18, 2024, with 671 flight hours logged since that inspection.

The Embraer Е190 AR model has been in production since 2004 and is a popular choice among airlines for regional routes. It has a seating capacity of 100-124 passengers and a maximum flight range of 5,000 kilometers. The model's competitors in the market include the Bombardier CRJ-1000, Airbus A220-100, and Boeing 717.

The aircraft involved in the crash was operating AZAL's Baku-Grozny flight (J2-8243) when it made an emergency landing three kilometers from Aktau. The accident resulted in the tragic loss of 38 lives, with 29 others, including two children, sustaining injuries.

As of July 2024, Embraer has produced 1,695 aircraft from its E-Jet line, which includes models Е170, Е175, Е190, and Е195. Eight of these aircraft have been taken out of service due to various incidents, five of which were linked to hard landings.

This particular incident marks a significant moment for aviation safety discussions, with ongoing investigations aimed at determining the exact cause of the crash.