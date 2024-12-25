Israeli Defence Minister Vows To Maintain Military Control Over Gaza

(MENAFN- IANS) Jerusalem, Dec 25 (IANS) Israeli Defence Israel Katz said Wednesday that Israeli forces will remain in Gaza and maintain "security control" over the Palestinian territory, raising concerns that the latest round of ceasefire talks may face further deadlock.

During a visit to a buffer zone along the Gaza-Egypt border, Katz said "security control in Gaza will remain in the hands of the IDF (Israel Defense Forces)."

He stated that Israeli forces would remain in "security zones, buffer areas, and control positions" within the Gaza Strip, describing the measure as necessary "to ensure the safety of (Israeli) communities."

"There will be no Hamas government here, nor a Hamas military -- a new reality will emerge thanks to the ongoing fighting," Katz added.

The minister's comments came shortly after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office and Hamas accused each other of delays in reaching a Gaza ceasefire agreement, each claiming the other had introduced new demands. A key demand by Hamas has been an Israeli withdrawal from the enclave, which has been devastated by Israel's heavy bombardment and airstrikes.

In a press statement, Hamas said the talks in Doha, mediated by Qatar and Egypt, were "progressing seriously." However, it accused Israel of introducing "new conditions related to the issues of the withdrawal (from Gaza), the ceasefire, the prisoners, and the return of the displaced people." These conditions, Hamas claimed, caused "the delay in reaching an agreement that was within reach."

In response, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office released a statement denying Hamas's accusations. The statement said Hamas had backtracked on understandings already reached and was "hindering the negotiations"

On Tuesday, Israel recalled its delegation from the talks in Doha, stating that the team had been involved in a week of "meaningful" discussions. "The team is returning for internal consultations in Israel regarding the continuation of negotiations for the return of our hostages," the office said, Xinhua news agency reported.

The team included senior officials from the Mossad, Shin Bet security agency, and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).

The withdrawal of the Israeli forces from the coastal Palestinian enclave and the length of the ceasefire have been key sticking points in previous failed negotiation attempts. Hamas seeks to end the war entirely, while Israel insists on removing Hamas' control over Gaza before any resolution and maintaining a military presence in the Palestinian enclave even after the ceasefire.

On Monday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had said that "there has been progress" in efforts to secure a ceasefire-for-hostages deal with Hamas, but cautioned that the timeline for reaching an agreement remains unclear.

Speaking before the Knesset, the Israeli parliament, Netanyahu said, "I do not know how long it will take," while vowing to "continue to act in every possible way until we bring everyone home."

Foreign Minister Gideon Saar also outlined parts of the deal during a closed meeting of the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defence Committee, describing it as "a phased, gradual framework."

Israel's Diaspora Minister Amichai Chikli told Kan Reshet Bet public radio that there had been "some" progress toward an agreement, adding that the sides are closer to a deal than in recent months. He said the initial phase would be "a humanitarian phase," involving a 42-day ceasefire and the release of some hostages.

"This ceasefire could last six months or 10 years, depending on the dynamics that develop on the ground," Chikli said.

Israel has been conducting a large-scale offensive against Hamas in the Gaza Strip to retaliate against a Hamas rampage through the southern Israeli border on October 7, 2023, during which about 1200 people were killed and about 250 taken hostage.