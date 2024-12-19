Prince Mired, Petra Authority Sign Agreement To Enhance Accessibility For Persons With Disabilities

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, December 19 (Petra) – His Royal Highness Prince Mired bin Raad, Chief Secretary at the Royal Hashemite Court and Chairman of the Higher Council for the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Fares Brizat, Chairman of the Petra Development and Region Authority, to improve accessibility for persons with disabilities to and archaeological sites in the Petra Region.The memorandum aims to enhance cooperation to ensure that tourism and archaeological sites in Petra are inclusive and accessible to persons with disabilities.The agreement outlined creating a comprehensive plan to provide accessible pathways and facilities designed according to building codes for persons with disabilities. It also includes raising awareness among engineers and site workers, training staff at the Petra Development and Tourism Region Authority on rights-based communication, and ensuring that information is available in accessible formats tailored to the diverse needs of persons with disabilities.The MoU emphasized the importance of promoting awareness regarding the disability identification card issued by the council. This card categorizes the type and degree of disability based on assessments conducted by specialized medical committees. It was agreed that such committees would be hosted in Petra to facilitate access for residents in southern Jordan.Further, the memorandum included initiatives to expand economic empowerment opportunities for persons with disabilities. These efforts include training employers in the tourism sector to increase employment rates, integrating persons with disabilities into the labor market, and collaborating with the Vocational Training Corporation to include students with disabilities in their programs.The agreement also stressed the need for support and rehabilitation for associations operating in Petra and fostering connections with disability-focused organizations. The council also committed to providing these associations with resources to benefit persons with disabilities and promote their social and economic integration.This initiative underscores the shared commitment of the Higher Council and the Petra Authority to advancing the rights of persons with disabilities, ensuring equal opportunities to experience Petra's historic sites, and fostering their meaningful integration into local communities.