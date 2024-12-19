Punjab CM Rallies Support For AAP Candidates In Ludhiana Municipal Polls

(MENAFN- IANS) Ludhiana, Dec 19 (IANS) Punjab Chief Bhagwant Mann on Thursday held a roadshow in Ludhiana, rallying support for Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidates contesting the municipal corporation elections.

The roadshow witnessed public participation, with enthusiastic residents showering flower petals and warmly welcoming the CM.

Addressing the gathering, Mann shared his deep connection with Ludhiana, calling it his "karmabhoomi" (workplace). He reminisced about his early career, which began in the bustling markets of Ludhiana.

"This is not new to me. I used to frequent these streets when I was starting out. Ludhiana has given me so much love, and now it's my responsibility to give back to this city," he said.

AAP Punjab President Aman Arora, working President Amansher Singh Sharry Kalsi, AAP ministers, Ludhiana MLAs and a large number of AAP office-bearers accompanied CM Mann during the roadshow.

Highlighting the significance of the municipal elections, CM Mann appealed to voters: "Press the button with the jhadoo (broom) symbol wherever you see it on the EVM. Elect representatives who will bring real development to Ludhiana."

Mann contrasted AAP's commitment to progress with the previous administration's failures, asserting: "Earlier, municipal corporations never focused on development. The funds belonged to the people, yet these weren't utilised for public welfare. Under AAP, every penny will be spent for the betterment of the people."

The Chief Minister also took a jibe at rival political parties, particularly the Shiromani Akali Dal, stating that "people are hesitant to even shake hands with leaders from those parties for fear of losing their rings". "These parties have betrayed the trust of the people for years. It's time to clean the system with the broom and give Ludhiana the governance it truly deserves," he said.

"Time is very powerful. Those who committed sins in the name of God are now witnessing their election symbols erased from voting machines," he stated.

Highlighting the public's growing awareness, Mann urged voters to reject such parties and embrace the honest, people-centric politics of his AAP.

"The people of Punjab have the power to decide the future, and this time they will choose integrity over deceit," he added.

Mann assured the public that Ludhiana would see unparalleled growth under AAP's leadership. "This city, known as the heart of Punjab, deserves to regain its glory. With an AAP mayor in the municipal corporation and an AAP-led government in Punjab, there will be no dearth of support or resources. If any shortcomings remain, I take full responsibility," he added.

The elections to five Municipal Corporations and 41 Municipal Councils, besides Nagar Panchayats, will be held on December 21. The counting of votes will take place on the same day.