Minitool Partition Wizard 12.9 Brings Significant Data Recovery Enhancements

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MiniTool has just announced the release of MiniTool Partition Wizard 12.9, which delivers an optimized Data Recovery feature and streamless purchasing experience. Let's dive into what these improvements are all about.

New changes in MiniTool Partition Wizard 12.9

This new update focuses on optimizing the Data Recovery feature and streamlining the purchasing process, including the following improvements:

Improved File Previewing Experience in Data Recovery

Supports for audio & video Preview : After installing this update, users can preview most types of videos and audio files, such as "mkv", "webm", "mts", "flv", "3gp", "mp3", "mp4", "m4a", "avi", "wav", "wma", "m4b", "aif", "mid", "ogg", "rm", "ram", "rmvb", "mov", and more. This is helpful for users who want to quickly and accurately find the needed videos and audio files.

Additionally, MiniTool has enhanced the loading speed of video and audio previews, which can more efficiently confirm the accuracy of recovered files.

Allows saving files in the preview interface : While previewing the selected files, users can directly click the "Save" button on the preview interface to save that file if it is the desired one. This makes the data recovery process much easier.

Enhanced picture and document preview effects : In MiniTool Partition Wizard 12.9, users can zoom in or out on pictures and documents using the Ctrl + Up/Down arrow keys while previewing. This can help users find the files they need to recover more precisely.

Enhanced RAW Data Recovery

Added more raw data recovery types : Users now can find more types of files under the "RAW Files" path in the scanning result window, including "dwg", "dxf", "ico", "mp3", "swf", "vob", "mkv", "webm", and "webp", etc. It boosts users' confidence in recovering deleted files when the file system cannot be found.

Improved raw scanning efficiency : The RAW scanning in the Data Recovery feature has been enhanced for files like Office 2007 Excel, PowerPoint, and Word documents, as well as M2TS, MTS, RM, and RMVB video files, to improve the precision of data recovery.

Optimized the Filter Result Displaying Interface

This update optimized the display of data filtering results, giving users a clear understanding of the results. So, users can enjoy a better data recovery experience.

Fixed Some Issues

MiniTool has been paying attention to users' feedback and solving the problems users encountered with the software. For example, MiniTool Partition Wizard 12.9 addressed the issues of the preview information not being refreshed when clicking the size, creation date, and modification date in the scan result window.

Streamlined the Purchasing Experience

MiniTool Partition Wizard 12.9 gives users an easier purchasing experience than its previous version. It simplifies the purchasing window so that users can choose the needed edition quickly.

Core Highlights of MiniTool Partition Wizard 12.9

MiniTool Partition Wizard is a piece of feature-rich disk partition software that offers comprehensive solutions for disk and partition management. With this tool, users can partition hard drive, migrate Windows OS to SSD/HDD, clone hard drive , change cluster size, rebuild MBR, convert MBR to GPT without data loss , recover lost or deleted files, etc.

As an all-in-one disk and partition manager, MiniTool Partition Wizard 12.9 provides expert solutions to help users fix various issues related to partitions and disks. Let's explore some of its core highlights.

Partition Hard Drive

MiniTool Partition Wizard offers many targeted solutions to partition hard drives on Windows, such as Extend Partition , Format Partition , Align Partition , etc. These features break through some limitations of the Windows partition tools, like Disk Management and DiskPart.

For example, users can extend a partition to a non-contiguous unallocated space when the "Extend Volume option is greyed out " in Disk Management, format a USB larger than 32GB to FAT32/exFAT, or do other partition-related work.

Disk Clone & OS Migration

The Disk Copy and Migrate OS to SSD/HD features provide seamless and expert hard disk cloning and Windows OS migration processes. Both features help users easily copy all content from HDD to SSD especially when they need to upgrade to SSD or replace a faulty hard drive.

The OS migration feature allows users to transfer the Windows operating system from one disk to another one without reinstalling the OS. Additionally, this feature can copy a disk larger than 2TB using the GUID Partition Table, which is a good choice for those who want to clone MRB to a GPT disk .

Effective Data Recovery

The Data Recovery feature helps users recover files from formatted hard drive or many other storage media on Windows. Another powerful feature is Partition Recovery , which enables users to directly recover complete partitions on a disk.

One of the most attractive points is that users can restore data whether they removed it from the Desktop, Recycle Bin, or even specified folders. MiniTool also designed the filter and preview tools to help users find their desired files quickly.

Disk Benchmark & Diagnosing

MiniTool Partition Wizard provides users with practical functions to benchmark and diagnose their storage devices. The Disk Benchmark feature helps users compare their disk read/write speeds to make a good choice. If users suspect their disk is faulty, the Surface Test feature helps check bad sectors and the Check File System feature helps repair logical errors on the disk.

About MiniTool Software Limited

MiniTool Software Limited (MiniTool) is an expert software development company that has been sparing no effort to provide disk/partition management and data recovery solutions. It was established in 2009 and has broadened its range of products to many fields over the years, including data backup, disk cloning, video editor, video converter, and more.

