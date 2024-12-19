Latest Martindale-Avvo Reports Arm Attorneys With Valuable Business Strategies And Consumer Insights For The Year Ahead

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Annual "Business of Your Practice" and "Understanding the Consumer" reports surface insights from Martindale-Avvo's vast legal knowledge base to help attorneys grow their practices

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Martindale-Avvo, the leading legal that includes Avvo, Martindale-Hubbell, Lawyers, Nolo, and Captorra, has published the latest editions of two annual reports: The Business of Your Practice and Understanding the Legal Consumer .

The Business of Your Practice

offers actionable business and marketing strategies to run a thriving practice, while Understanding the Legal Consumer provides a valuable look into consumers' minds when on the search for an attorney.

Both reports are designed to arm attorneys with the latest knowledge in confronting the modern demands of growing their practices, and are part of Martindale-Avvo's ongoing effort to share its insights with the legal community. With its global network of attorneys and leading online legal platforms that serve millions of consumers each month, Martindale-Avvo is uniquely positioned to help identify solutions to navigating the challenges facing the legal industry.

Read the full 2024 The Business of Your Practice and Understanding the Legal Consumer

reports online at martindale-avvo.

The Business of Your Practice:

A Fresh Perspective on Law Firm Marketing

Based on a survey of hundreds of lawyers across the United States, the latest The Business of Your Practice report provides attorneys with successful strategies to address marketing and consumer trust challenges in the legal sector. It also surfaces emerging growth opportunities that attorneys may not be aware of.

Among key takeaways from the report:

88% of attorneys reported that their legal education provided them with "nothing at all" regarding law firm marketing.Many attorneys feel unprepared to effectively scale their practices. 75% rely on referrals, which alone is insufficient to ensure consistent growth.60% of attorneys work more than 50 hours per week.Attorneys face hurdles such as unrealistic client expectations and a general decline in trust in institutions (52%), negative stereotypes about lawyers (47%), and instances of genuine misconduct (46%).

Understanding The Legal Consumer: Tracking what's really important to consumers

Now in its fourth year, the

Understanding The Legal Consumer

report maps the legal consumer's journey and factors that influence their decision to select, engage, and trust an attorney. The findings reveal the importance of attorneys adapting to modern legal consumers' preferences, including online reputation, responsive communication, and transparency.

Highlights include:



Building an Effective Online Presence:

With 61% of legal consumers researching online to verify recommendations, a strong, credible digital presence is crucial.

Standing Out in a Digital World:

Almost 70% of potential legal clients said reviews are the most helpful element when looking for an attorney. Leveraging AI: As law firms adopt AI, addressing consumer concerns is crucial to building trust and maximizing its value.

A Resource Designed To Help

Martindale-Avvo's Connect Experience enables attorneys to address many of the pain points highlighted in the reports, in part by automating key tasks. This tailored solution helps attorneys overcome the marketing gap, achieve sustainable growth, build consumer trust, and manage online reputation. By leveraging the Connect Experience, attorneys can spend more time focused on practicing law while ensuring a measurable return on investment for their online marketing initiatives.

