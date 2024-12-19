Central Committee Of National Union Of Eritrean Women (NUEW) Conducts Its 11Th Regular Meeting

(MENAFN- APO Group)

The Central Committee of the National Union of Eritrean Women (NUEW) held its 11th regular meeting on 16 and 17 December, focusing on the union's current situation and future plans.

The meeting reviewed the efforts undertaken to date, including achievements, challenges, and strategies to strengthen the union's organizational capacity. Discussions covered enhancing awareness among members, improving women's economic status, increasing participation in development programs, and expanding the influence of the union's media initiatives. Additional emphasis was placed on advancing women's participation in political leadership and education. An extensive discussion was also held regarding the 2025 plan of action.

Ms. TekeaTesfamicael, President of the union, acknowledged the commendable contributions of the Central Committee members and highlighted key focus areas for 2025. These include strengthening organizational capacity, providing administration and vocational training programs to members, as well as enhancing political awareness among women.

The meeting also discussed reports presented by department heads and regional branches of the union. Several recommendations were adopted, including doubling efforts to implement the 2025 programs, transferring the experiences of veteran members to younger generations, reviewing member assignments, addressing workplace shortcomings, and conducting public awareness campaigns on women's issues.

