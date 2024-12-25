Maha Kumbh 2025: Uttar Pradesh Police To Use Underwater Drones For Enhanced Security

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: The Uttar Pradesh would be using underwater drones for increased surveillance during the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025, which would be held at Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh.

Speaking to ANI, IG PAC East Zone Prayagraj, Rajeev Narain Mishra explained that an underwater drone was tested on Wednesday, which will be used by the water police and Pradeshik Armed Constabulary (PAC).

“Efforts have been made to use all the new available to ensure the smooth conduct of this Maha Kumbh. In this sequence, an underwater drone was tested today. It will be used by the water police and PAC. This drone can identify a person or object underwater... We can deploy it anytime as needed... We are continuously making arrangements for all kinds of water surveillance,” Mishra said, reported ANI.

Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 dates

It is believed that taking a dip in the holy waters during this auspicious time of Maha Kumbh cleanses an individual's sins and frees them from the cycle of birth and death. The Maha Kumbh Mela will commence from January 13 with the 'Paush Purnima Snan', and end on February 26, the same day as Maha Shivratri.

Here are the dates for the royal baths:

January 13, 2025: Paush Purnima

January 14, 2025: Makar Sankranti (First Shahi Snan)

January 29, 2025: Mauni Amavasya (Second Shahi Snan)

February 3, 2025: Basant Panchami (Third Shahi Snan)

February 12, 2025: Maghi Purnima

February 26, 2025: Maha Shivratri (Final Snan)

Maha Kumbh 2025 preparations

Under the guidance of the Yogi government, the Maha Kumbh 2025 will showcase a vibrant display of India's cultural diversity from January 10 to February 24. The Uttar Pradesh Culture Department is finalising preparations to present the rich folk arts of India during this period, a press release stated.