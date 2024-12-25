Karnataka News: Fatal Collision Claims Three Lives, Injures 9 On Christmas Day

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Karnataka news : At least three people were killed and nine others were severely in a collision involving a sugarcane-loaded truck, a tour vehicle, and a bike in Kalaburag district in Karnataka on Wednesday, Christmas.

The deceased people have been identified as identified as Vinita, 56-years-old, Anoop, 29-years-old, and Basavaraj, 40-years -old. The injured have been shifted to the hospital, as per officials, reported PTI.

The cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained. Kalaburagi Superintendent of Police, A Srinivasulu visited the site of the accident to investigate the same.

(More details are awaited about the accident)

Karnataka: Haveri accident claims four lives

In another accident that occurred on Christmas Day, four members of a family lost their lives after their car lost control and crashed near the Belligatti village in Karnataka's Haveri district.

According to the Additional Superintendent of Police, Haveri, a white vehicle traveling towards Hubballi lost control, crossed the divider, and collided head-on with a red vehicle coming from Hubballi and heading towards Bengaluru near the Haveri-Dharwad border.

One of the four people in the car included a child aged 10-12 years. Tragically, all four lost their lives in the collision. Two of the victims died at the scene, while the other two were declared dead upon arrival at KIMS Hospital in Hubballi, reported PTI.