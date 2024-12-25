Merry Christmas 2024: MS Dhoni Fans Go Gaga Over 'Thala's' Santa Clause Look, Recognise Him By His Nose See Photo

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Merry Christmas 2024 : Legendary Indian cricketer MS Dhoni is known for his exceptional batting skills. Anyone can recognise the cricketing world's beloved 'Thala' by simply looking at his pictures, or with his yellow Chennai Super Kings jersey. However this Christmas, fans identified the cricketer by his nose.

MS Dhoni's wife, Sakshi Singh took to Instagram to post a series of pictures of her and daughter Ziva, with a Santa Claus. All the pictures had the Santa Claus, family and friends in the frame, but MS Dhoni was nowhere to be found.

One Instagram user commented,“Nose is similar to Mahi...” As it turns out, MS Dhoni was the Santa Claus. He celebrated Christmas by dressing up as Santa Claus for wife Sakshi, and daughter Ziva.

Netizens in awe of MS Dhoni

The post quickly went viral, garnering over six lakh views, with fans rushing to the comments section to share their excitement and admiration. Heart and crying emojis flooded the responses, showing the strong feelings of joy and nostalgia.

Many users expressed their awe with a simple "Wow," while others enthusiastically commented,“Wished for it and got it,” showing their delight at seeing MS Dhoni celebrate Christmas in such a heartfelt manner.

“The best santa ever!” wrote one user.“The bestest and cutest Santa,” chimed in another Instagrammer. Many also commented 'Thalaclaus'

MS Dhoni's stellar career

MS Dhoni has played 90 Tests, 350 ODIs, and 98 T20Is for India, leading the country to victories in the ODI World Cup, T20 World Cup, and Champions Trophy. He retired from international cricket in 2019 but continues to play for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Nose is similar to Mahi...

CSK, five-time IPL champions, have retained Dhoni as an 'uncapped player' for Rs. 4 crore. This was possible after the IPL's reintroduction of a rule from 2008, allowing Indian players retired from international cricket for five or more years to enter the auction as uncapped players.