Christmas Movies To Stream Now On OTT Platforms: Scrooged, Elf, And More - Top Picks For US Viewers

(MENAFN- Live Mint) As the holiday season arrives, many are turning to their favorite Christmas movies to get into the festive spirit. Whether you're in the mood for a heartwarming family film, a romantic holiday story, or an action-packed Christmas adventure, streaming platforms have a wide variety of options.

Here's a roundup of some of the top Christmas movies to stream across Prime, Max, Netflix, Disney+, and Peacock.

Amazon PrimeScrooged

Director: Richard Donner

A modern adaptation of Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol, this stars Bill Murray as a cynical TV executive who is visited by three ghosts on Christmas Eve. The hilarious yet heartfelt movie is perfect for those who enjoy a good mix of comedy and Christmas spirit.

The Holiday

Director: Nancy Meyers

Starring Kate Winslet, Cameron Diaz, and Jude Law, this romantic comedy follows two women from different parts of the world who swap homes for Christmas to escape their troubled love lives. This cozy holiday film is filled with charm, romance, and beautiful scenery.

Love Actually

Director: Richard Curtis

This beloved holiday classic weaves together multiple love stories in the month leading up to Christmas. With a star-studded cast that includes Hugh Grant, Liam Neeson, and Emma Thompson, Love Actually is a heartwarming film that celebrates love in all its forms.

MaxElf

Director: Jon Favreau

Will Ferrell stars as Buddy the Elf, a human raised in the North Pole who travels to New York City to find his real father. Full of holiday cheer and quirky humor, Elf has become a Christmas staple, perfect for viewers of all ages.