GST On Podcasts, Tax For Reels? Standup Comedian's Hilarious Suggestions Leave Social Media Amused

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Displeased with the country's tax situation, a standup comedian made some hilarious suggestions on social media. Gaurav Kapoor urged the to impose a tax on podcasts. The influencer made the amusing suggestions in an Instagram post that left netizens in stitches.

Have a look at the comical recommendations given by Kapoor:



Remove 28 per cent of talks from podcasts

Wrong information surcharge

2 per cent short reels cut cess

5 per cent nuisance surcharge

Make mikes expensive

Studio rental should be made expensive

Impose section 144, if two people face each other in a podcast

Remove some questions from“Beti padhao, beti bachao" podcast How much do you earn?



How many iPhones you can buy in a month?

Are you able to see ghosts?

Does Yeti wear clothes or roam around naked? Impose a facial expression tax on podcasts

In the caption to this post, the comedian also announced his upcoming four shows. His first show was scheduled for December 24 in Bengaluru. His next stage performance is slated to take place in Pune on December 28 and in Mumbai on December 29. Kapoor's fourth stage performance will take place in Delhi on December 31 and January 1.

These hysterical jokes about taxation came days after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman chaired a GST Council meeting and announced a 5 per cent GST on non-branded popcorn mixed with salt and spices.

As per the changes introduced by the GST Council on December 21, the GST on popcorn will increase to 12 per cent when they are sold in packets under a brand name. Notably, if the branded popcorn is caramelised, the GST increases to 18 per cent.

Social media reaction

The viral video amassed 44,000 likes, 8,24,000 views and numerous comments. A user stated,“No beer biceps was harmed.” A user joked,“I suggest tax on breathing. People are breathing too much oxygen these days.” A third user sarcastically remarked,“80% or nothing!!! I will personally convince Nirmala ji.” A fourth user commented,“USA discuss Ai , chaina discuss krra hai ev pr or eu discuss krra hai crypto k bare me India krra hai popcorn tax ka bare me (sic).”