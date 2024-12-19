(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The report details promotional measures in the Middle East and Africa region both for the overall and for specific renewable energy technologies that have potential in the region.

The "Middle East and Africa Renewable Energy Policy Handbook 2024"

The Middle East and Africa Renewable Energy Policy Handbook covers 9 major countries in the Middle East and Africa region - Algeria, Egypt, Iran, Israel, Kuwait, Nigeria, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and United Arab Emirates.

The report offers comprehensive information on major policies governing the renewable energy market in these countries. The report discusses renewable energy targets and plans along with the present policy framework, giving a fair idea of overall growth potential of the renewable energy industry. The report also provides major technology specific policies and incentives provided by the countries in the region.

Report Scope



The report covers policy measures and incentives used by countries in the Middle East and Africa region to promote renewable energy.

The report details promotional measures in the Middle East and Africa region both for the overall renewable energy industry and for specific renewable energy technologies that have potential in the region. The report covers 9 major countries in the Middle East and Africa region - Algeria, Egypt, Iran, Israel, Kuwait, Nigeria, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and United Arab Emirates.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Renewable Energy Policy, Algeria

2.1 Renewable Energy Market, Overview

2.2 Policy Snapshot

2.3 Renewable Energy Targets

2.4 Hydrogen Energy

2.5 Energy Transition Plan

2.6 Auctions

2.7 Feed in Tariffs for Wind and Solar

2.8 Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) to the Paris Agreement

2.9 Foreign Investment Laws and Regulations

2.10 Algeria Renewable Energy Program (AREP)

3 Renewable Energy Policy, Egypt

3.1 Renewable Energy Market, Overview

3.2 Policy Snapshot

3.3 Renewable Energy Targets

3.4 Nationally Determined Contribution

3.5 Egypt Vision 2030

Egypt National Climate Change Strategy

3.6 Electricity Law No. 87 of 2015

3.7 Renewable Energy Law (Decree No. 203/2014)

3.8 Integrated Sustainable Energy Strategy (ISES) 2035

3.9 Build, Own, Operate, and Transfer (BOOT) Scheme

3.10 Reverse Auctions

3.11 Incentives on Renewable Energy Equipment

3.12 Net Metering Scheme

3.13 Waste to Energy Tariff

3.14 Sovereign Guarantee

3.15 Wheeling Schemes

3.16 Tax incentives for green energy investment.

Green Hydrogen Incentives Law

4 Renewable Energy Policy, Iran

4.1 Renewable Energy Market, Overview

4.2 Policy Snapshot

4.3 Renewable Energy Targets

4.4 Hydrogen Energy

4.5 Feed-in Tariffs

4.6 Renewable Energy Development Fund

4.7 Renewable Portfolio Standards

4.8 Support for IPPs to Export Electricity to Neighbouring Countries

4.9 Call for Auction

4.10 Sixth Development Plan

5 Renewable Energy Policy, Israel

5.1 Renewable Energy Market, Overview

5.2 Policy Snapshot

5.3 Renewable Energy Targets

5.4 Independent Electricity Generation Policy

5.5 Government Decision 171/2021 - Transition to a Low Carbon Economy

5.6 Net Metering

5.7 Renewable Power Tenders/Auctions



Innovative Solar Projects Regulation for Solar PV Rooftop installation on new buildings

6 Renewable Energy Policy, Kuwait

6.1 Renewable Energy Market, Overview

6.2 Policy Snapshot

6.3 Renewable Energy Targets

6.4 Innovative Renewable Energy Research Program

6.5 Renewable Energy Building and Site Integration

6.6 Environment Protection Law

6.7 Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC)

6.8 Auction

7 Renewable Energy Policy, Nigeria

7.1 Renewable Energy Market, Overview

7.2 Policy Snapshot

7.3 Renewable Energy Targets

7.4 Electricity Act 2023

7.5 Energy Transition Plan (ETP)

7.6 Renewable Energy Master Plan (REMP)

7.7 National Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Policy (NREEP)

7.8 Off-grid Electrification Strategy

7.9 Feed-in Tariffs (FiTs)

7.10 Net Metering

7.11 Competitive Procurement

7.12 Nigerian Economic Sustainability Plan

7.13 National Energy Efficiency Action Plans (NEEAP)

7.14 Green Bonds

7.15 Solar Hybrid Mini Grid Fund



Minimum Subsidy Tender (MST) Performance-based Grant Program (PBG)

7.16 Financial Incentives for Renewables



Customs duty exemptions

Tax holidays for manufacturers:

Tax holidays on dividend incomes: Soft loans and low-interest loans:

8 Renewable Energy Policy, Saudi Arabia

8.1 Renewable Energy Market, Overview

8.2 Policy Snapshot

8.3 Renewable Energy Targets

8.4 Hydrogen Energy

8.5 Saudi Vision 2030 and National Renewable Energy Program (NREP)

8.6 Saudi Green Initiative

8.7 Net Metering

8.8 Renewable Energy Auctions

8.9 National Industrial Cluster Development Program

8.10 Energy Research Innovation Program

8.11 Nationally Determined Contributions (NDC)

8.12 Greenhouse Gas Crediting and Offsetting Mechanism (GCOM)

9 Renewable Energy Policy, South Africa

9.1 Renewable Energy Market, Overview

9.2 Policy Snapshot

9.3 Renewable Energy Targets

9.4 Hydrogen Energy

Hydrogen Society Roadmap

9.5 Renewable Energy Independent Power Producer Procurement Program (REIPPPP)

9.6 Integrated Energy Plan (IEP)

9.7 Integrated Resource Plan (IRP)

9.8 South African Renewable Energy Masterplan (SAREM)

9.9 Net Metering

9.10 Rooftop PV Feed-in Tariff

9.11 Local Content Requirement (LCR)

9.12 Tax incentives.



Carbon Tax Accelerated Depreciation Allowances

9.13 Green Fund

9.14 Eskom Just Energy Transition Project (EJETP)

10 Renewable Energy Policy, UAE

10.1 Renewable Energy Market, Overview

10.2 Policy Snapshot

10.3 Renewable Energy Targets

10.4 Dubai Integrated Energy Strategy 2030

10.5 Smart Dubai Initiatives

10.6 Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050

10.7 UAE Energy Strategy 2050

10.8 Net Metering

10.9 Green Building Code

10.10 Renewable Energy Auctions

10.11 National Climate Change Plan 2050

10.12 Clean Energy Certificates

