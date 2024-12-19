Emergence Of Regenerative Agriculture As A Keystone In Achieving Emissions Targets

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) This report looks at how regenerative can help companies achieve emissions targets. It covers the five principles of regenerative agriculture and explains how regenerative agriculture reduces emissions and stores carbon.

Regenerative agriculture is an approach to farming that focuses on restoring soils that the industrial agricultural system has degraded. Its methods promote healthier ecosystems by rebuilding soil organic matter through holistic farming and grazing techniques. It involves consistent crop cover, no use of agrochemicals and heavy machinery, and crop diversification. Transitioning from traditional methods of farming to regenerative agriculture could reduce atmospheric carbon.

This report looks at how regenerative agriculture can help companies achieve emissions targets. It covers the five principles of regenerative agriculture and explains how regenerative agriculture reduces emissions and stores carbon. It includes analysis of regenerative agriculture's growing importance in the agriculture, apparel, and consumer goods sectors.

Syngenta, Archer Daniels Midland, and Louis Dreyfus Company are investing in regenerative agriculture programs to support farmers. These companies are also diversifying their product ranges and offerings to aid regenerative agriculture practices. Partnerships with companies like PepsiCo help expand regenerative agriculture into the food and consumer goods (FCG) space. Farms using regenerative agriculture techniques can diversify further by growing crops like cotton, amongst other cash crops, or making grazing wool sheep a part of operations. Sustainable and carbon-negative materials can be produced, reducing the fashion industry's supply chain emissions. The Stella McCartney brand debuted the first fully regenerative cotton t-shirt in 2023.

Regenerative agriculture is a series of farming practices that improve long-term soil health, boosting yields.

It also benefits pollinators, increases biodiversity, helps keep carbon locked up in soils, and limits nitrogen released by fertilizers. This report will tell you everything you need to know about this emerging theme.

