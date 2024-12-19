TBWA Named Adweek’s 2024 Global Agency of the Year for the Fourth Time

(MENAFN- TBWA RAAD) UAE - 18 December, 2024 - TBWA\Worldwide has been named 2024 Global Agency of the Year by Adweek, one of the world’s leading marketing publications.



TBWA was recognized for innovating ways of working with the launch of its AI platform “Collective AI”. Combining human ingenuity with technology, the agency Collective is driving the industry to more impactful creativity and scale, and getting its clients to the future faster. The 11,000 creative minds that make up TBWA were also celebrated for the culturally disruptive work that has earned it global fame – winning an Emmy for Apple’s ‘Fuzzy Feelings’, partnering Levi’s with Beyoncé to remake the brands Iconic ‘Launderette’ ad, and redefining storytelling with the launch of a new feeling to reveal the all-new iconic Nissan Patrol in the Middle East. The Adweek announcement can be viewed here.



Alison Weissbrot, Executive Editor, Adweek noted “TBWA\Worldwide showed the depth and breadth of a true global network by delivering creatively innovative and powerful work around the world in 2024. The agency demonstrated a deft ability to balance global rigor with local flavor to drive business success for its clients. TBWA remains ahead of the game in harnessing technology and innovation to deliver creative solutions that bolster its clients’ brands.”



“Closing out a decade at TBWA, I couldn’t be prouder that TBWA has been named Adweek’s Global Agency of the Year – for the 4th time since 2018. We’re in the business of creating real work for real clients with real impact, and our Disruption® way of life continues to be really good for business.” says Troy Ruhanen, CEO, TBWA\Worldwide.



Ruhanen added “Alongside our wonderful client partners, this recognition is only possible because each and every one of the brilliant brains across the TBWA Collective wakes up every day and goes after that Brave Thing that will make the difference. And I am so excited for Erin Riley to bring the heat in 2025 as TBWA’s new CEO.”



Reda Raad, Group CEO at TBWA\RAAD, added: "At TBWA, our strength lies in the unwavering consistency of our approach and the collective power of 11,000 creative minds united by a shared purpose. This recognition by Adweek is a testament to the real impact we create for our clients every day. From reimagining how brands connect with audiences to delivering disruptive creativity at scale, we continue to shape the future of our industry and help our clients achieve transformative growth."





