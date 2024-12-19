88 combat conflicts occur on the frontline of Ukraine since the beginning of the day

(MENAFN) Since the start of the day, a number of 88 combat conflicts have happened on the frontline, with the strongest attack concentrated in the Pokrovsk, Siversk, and Kurakhove directions.



As stated by Ukrinform, the General Staff of the of Ukraine posted this on at 16:00 on December 18.



Ukraine’s Defense Forces are effectively withholding the Russians’ attack and taking measures to avoid further progress into Ukraine.



Artillery and mortar bombardment hit Vyntorivka, Petrushivka, Novodmytrivka, Popivka, and Novodmytrivka in Sumy area, Vidrodzhenivske in Kharkiv area, and Mykhalchyna Sloboda in Chernihiv area.



In the Kharkiv region of the font, the Russian troops launched airstrikes with freehand rockets near Vovchanski Khutory. In the Kupiansk area, the Ukrainian lines were assaulted close to Lozova.



In the Lyman area, the Russian army tried seven assaults close to Vyshneve, Tverdokhlibove, Zelenyi Hai, Terny, and the Serebriansky Forest. Five conflicts are now happening.



