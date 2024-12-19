Turkey sees increases in mergers, purchase to more than double

(MENAFN) The transaction volume of mergers and purchases in Turkey increased to USD5.5 billion from the first eleven months of 2024, surging almost the double from the previous year, based on a latest report by the KPMG Turkey facilities company.



The expected trade rate, comprising anonymous trades, valued at USD9.4 billion in the January-November period of the current year, a rise from USD7.3 billion in the exact mentioned eleven months of the previous year.



As of the close of the previous month, the amount of trades reached 424, a little decline from 486 past year.



KPMG Turkey stated the nation is anticipated to witness more surges in its trade rate with increasig interest in the technology, media as well as telecommunications, energy, industrial manufacturing and motorized fields.



Technology, media, as well as telecommunications controlled other fields in trade rate as well as figures in the current year, based on the report.



The rate of merger as well as purchase trades hit USD2.7 trillion all over the world, a surge of 13 percent, whereas trades were at 44,000, a decline from 51,000 through the exact mentioned months of the previous year.



Regardless of the decreasing figure, greater-scale reserves came to the front in Turkey and worldwide.



Turkish e-commerce firm, Hepsiburada, was purchased by Kazakhstan’s Kaspi.kz for USD1.1 billion for a 65 percent stake, the single mega trade valued over USD1 billion in 2024.

