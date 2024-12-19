Yemeni Army launches hypersonic missile at Israel’s Nevatim airbase

(MENAFN) The Yemeni recently launched a hypersonic missile at the Negev airbase, located in the southern region of Israeli-occupied territories. This missile strike is considered a significant military operation by the Yemeni Armed Forces, marking a notable success in their ongoing campaign.



Brigadier General Yahya Saree, the spokesman for the Yemeni Armed Forces, described the recent missile strike as an extraordinary military operation. According to Yemen's official Saba news agency, the operation successfully targeted and hit its intended objective, marking a significant accomplishment for the Yemeni military.



Saree also highlighted a notable achievement, stating that the Yemeni forces had successfully traced and shot down an American MQ-9 drone. This was the twelfth drone the Yemeni military had brought down since the beginning of their campaign, which is being conducted in response to the ongoing conflict in Gaza. The downing of the drone further demonstrates the capabilities of Yemen's armed forces in executing precise operations.



The spokesperson emphasized that Yemen's military campaign, which targets what they refer to as "Zionist aggression," will continue without interruption. He made it clear that the Yemeni Armed Forces remain resolute in their commitment to counteracting the actions of the Israeli regime. Saree’s statement reinforced the nation's determination to press on with its operations until their demands are met.



Saree further insisted that the continuation of military actions against Israeli targets would persist until the Israeli government halts its alleged crimes in both Gaza and Lebanon. The Yemeni military's resolve to continue their operations remains firm, as they seek to bring attention to the ongoing conflicts in the region.

