11 Palestinians passes away due to Israeli airstrikes

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, Israeli strikes targeted two houses in Gaza murdering 11 Palestinians, including women and kids.



Three Palestinians were murdered and 10 wounded, including kids, in an Israeli strike on a hous belonging to the Al-Zaytounya family in Gaza City, medical sources at Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital stated to Anadolu.



Eight more Palestinians were murdered and others wounded in an Israeli strike targeting a house in the town of Jabalia, north of Gaza, a medical source said to Anadolu.

Eyewitnesses said to Anadolu that the targeted the house of the Al-Najjar family, causing in its destruction and huge damage to close houses.



Mahmoud Basal, the representative for Gaza's Civil Defense agency, declared in an audio recording to reporters that the Israeli military committed "two massacres" by striking the houses in Gaza City and northern Gaza, destroying them.



He stated that there are Palestinians stuck under the rubble, including kids, in addition to that rescue teams are looking for survivors and working to retrieve the victims.



