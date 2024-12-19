USBRL Project: Rail Connectivity To Boost Kashmir's Apple Industry, Say Farmers

Union Ashwini Vaishnaw announced the completion of the final track work for the USBRL project on Friday, calling it a“historic milestone” in a social post.

He wrote:“Final track work on the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link is complete. The ballastless track work for the 3.2-km-long Tunnel T-33, located at the foothills of the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine and connecting Katra to Reasi, was successfully completed today at 2:00 AM.”

Officials said that inspections and trial runs are expected to begin soon on this stretch.“The inspection will include a detailed examination of the track using a trolley. It will cover the tracks, electrification work, tunnels and bridges,” they said



According to officials, the first train from Delhi to Srinagar is expected to commence operations within the next four months.

Aarif Husain Khatana, a student, shared his experience of a two-day journey to Srinagar, costing him Rs 2,000 to appear for exams.

“Train connectivity is the need of the hour and should be introduced as soon as possible. This rail network will bring us closer to the rest of India. It will save time, reduce costs and encourage tourism in ways we couldn't imagine before,” he said, as per news agency KNO.

The All Jammu and Kashmir Transporters Welfare Committee, an amalgamation of various transport associations, has expressed concerns that rail connectivity could adversely affect the local transport sector. It has called for proper norms to regulate and safeguard the interests of local transporters.

General Secretary of the Kashmir Welfare Transporters Association, Sheikh Muhammad Yusuf, said that railway connectivity from Delhi to Srinagar is going to adversely affect the local transport sector in J&K.“There should be some norms that the authorities need to keep in mind. We have already suffered losses when the Banihal-Baramulla train was introduced,” he said.



Yusuf said the authorities should acknowledge that for three decades, the transport sector has operated under challenging circumstances, including hartals and other issues.“Now that the situation in Kashmir has improved, the introduction of the railway is causing the transport sector to vanish,” he said, adding that the government is issuing expensive permits to vehicle owners, which should be stopped.

The KWTA leader further said that truck drivers transporting goods to other parts of the country are going to suffer immensely. He urged the government to take measures to safeguard the local transport sector and support truckers who transport goods to other regions of the country.

Kashmir's apples, renowned for their quality and flavour, contribute to more than 75 per cent of India's apple production. However, inefficient transportation often causes delays, spoilage and losses for farmers. Rail connectivity offers a solution.

The direct movement of apple-laden wagons from Kashmir to major markets in Delhi, Mumbai and beyond will drastically reduce transit time.“Earlier, it took us days to transport our produce via trucks. Now, train connectivity will ensure quick delivery, better shelf life and competitive prices,” said Azhar Hussain, an entrepreneur from south Kashmir's Anantnag district.

He said that rail cargo facilities also mean lower transportation costs, improving profits for farmers while ensuring that Kashmiri apples reach customers in pristine condition.

Bashir Ahmad Basheer, chairman of the Kashmir Valley Fruit Growers and Dealers Union said that Kashmir's limited connectivity makes the new train service a valuable addition in the long term.“Train connectivity will help fruit growers transport their produce to other states more easily and efficiently. This will open up new markets and increase their income,” he said.

Basheer said any benefit to this sector will positively affect the economy of everyone involved.“With better connectivity, farmers will have easier access to markets, lower transportation costs and fresher produce for consumers,” he said.“This development is expected to boost Kashmir's overall economy, support farmers and promote growth in the horticulture industry.”

Manzoor Pakhtoon, a member of the Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and president of the Houseboat Association said the train connectivity is a welcome and developmental step and will boost the tourism sector in the valley.

He said many tourists were unable to visit Kashmir, which is a dream for everyone, due to high airfares during both the summer and winter seasons.“The main benefit of tourists visiting Kashmir by train is that they can manage their budget. This will mostly boost domestic tourism. Students can travel easily on a lower budget. General trade will benefit as well,” he said.

Pakhtoon said Kashmir is a well-known destination within the country and abroad.“Both international and domestic tourists want to visit Kashmir at least once in their lives,” he said .

