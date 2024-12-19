Yemeni senior official warns US, UK of escalating attacks

(MENAFN) A senior figure in Yemen has issued a stern warning to the United States and the United Kingdom against escalating on the country. Mohammad Ali al-Houthi, a member of Yemen's Supreme Political Council and a prominent leader of the Ansarallah movement, spoke out on Al-Mayadeen TV on Tuesday, emphasizing that Yemen's operations would continue regardless of foreign interventions. He strongly condemned the recent on Yemen and reiterated that the Yemeni people would not stop retaliating.



Al-Houthi further stated that with each increase in foreign aggression, Yemen's response options would expand. "The more the aggression intensifies, the more options we will have," he declared, suggesting that the Yemeni military is prepared to escalate its own actions in response. He revealed that Yemen's Ministry of Defense has already developed strategies to counter the ongoing attacks, signaling that the country is ready to intensify its military response if necessary.



These comments come in the wake of airstrikes carried out by US and UK fighter jets on targets in Sanaa, the capital of Yemen, early on Tuesday morning. The bombings have raised tensions further, and al-Houthi's remarks reflect the growing frustration within Yemen's leadership over foreign military interventions.



The escalation of violence has led to increased concerns over the potential for further conflict in the region. As Yemen prepares for continued retaliation, the international community watches closely, with the situation remaining highly volatile and uncertain.

