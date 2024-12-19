UN head calls on JCPOA signatories to stay committed to diplomatic approach

(MENAFN) The Secretary-General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, has called on the signatories of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), including the United States, to stay committed to a approach aimed at reviving the agreement. In his call, Guterres emphasized that this commitment is crucial for achieving sustainable peace and security in the region. His remarks were made in the 18th UN report on the implementation of Resolution 2231, which was presented by Under-Secretary-General for and Peacebuilding Affairs, Rosemary DiCarlo, at a regular Security Council meeting.



The report, which was read during Tuesday’s session, highlighted that the United States has not renewed exemptions related to Iran’s oil trade. This development is seen as a significant point of tension in the ongoing efforts to revive the JCPOA, which aims to limit Iran's nuclear capabilities in exchange for sanctions relief. The issue of sanctions and the impact on Iran’s economy continues to be a central challenge in the negotiations.



As the final year of the implementation of Resolution 2231 approaches, Guterres urged all parties involved in the JCPOA, including the United States, to prioritize multilateralism and diplomacy. His call reflects the UN's ongoing support for a negotiated resolution and a renewed focus on diplomatic efforts to prevent further escalation and ensure stability in the region.



Guterres’ statement underscores the importance of cooperation and dialogue in addressing the complex issues surrounding the Iran nuclear deal. With tensions remaining high, the UN continues to advocate for a peaceful, diplomatic solution to the challenges facing the JCPOA and the broader Middle East.

