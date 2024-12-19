Hamas confirms ceasefire talks advance as contentious issues resolved

(MENAFN) A Hamas official has confirmed that ceasefire talks in Gaza are making significant progress, with most of the major contentious issues now resolved. According to a source speaking to Al-Araby al-Jadeed, Hamas leaders have been engaged in multiple meetings with officials from Qatar and Turkiye to discuss the terms of a potential ceasefire. Additionally, a Hamas delegation is expected to travel to Cairo, Egypt, on Sunday for further negotiations. While talks are still ongoing, the official noted that Hamas prefers not to disclose the specifics of the proposals currently under consideration.



One of the key points of contention in the talks, concerning Palestinian prisoners serving long sentences, has been successfully addressed. The official confirmed that this issue has been resolved, which is seen as a positive sign that the ceasefire agreement could be nearing finalization. The resolution of such a sensitive topic indicates that both sides are making strides toward an agreement that could bring an end to the violence.



An Egyptian official, speaking to the Lebanese newspaper Al-Akhbar, further suggested that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s position on the ceasefire has softened significantly. The official, who was involved in the talks in Cairo, revealed that Netanyahu has agreed to several points that he had previously been opposed to or had reservations about. This shift in Israel’s stance has led to growing optimism that a ceasefire announcement may be imminent.



The recent developments in the ceasefire talks indicate that a resolution may soon be reached, bringing hope for a de-escalation of the conflict. As both Hamas and Israeli officials adjust their positions, the international community is closely watching the negotiations, hoping for a lasting peace agreement to be established in the coming days.

