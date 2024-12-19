US announces sanctions targeting additional Iranian individuals, entities

(MENAFN) The United States continues its "maximum pressure" policy against Iran, with the State Department announcing sanctions targeting individuals and entities involved in Iran's missile and drone programs. On Wednesday, the State Department imposed sanctions on one individual and two entities based in Iran, accusing them of supporting the production of ballistic missiles and drones that are seen as destabilizing forces in the Middle East. These missiles and drones are also alleged to contribute to Russia’s war against Ukraine.



The U.S. sanctions focus on entities helping Iran produce Shahid-136 explosive drones, which Tehran is accused of supplying to Russia for use in Ukraine. Iran has rejected these claims, asserting that it only sent a "small number" of drones to Russia before the war began, but denies that the supply has continued.



In addition, the State Department blacklisted Brigadier General Sayyed Hosein Majid Mousavi Eftekhari, the Deputy Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps Aerospace Force (IRGC ASF). The U.S. claims Eftekhari’s actions have materially contributed to Iran's ballistic missile program.



These measures came just hours after the U.S. Treasury Department imposed additional sanctions on two individuals and two entities accused of facilitating the procurement of sensitive navigational systems for Iran.

