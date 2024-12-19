Israel activates alarm sirens in Tel Aviv as Yemen launches missiles

(MENAFN) Israeli authorities recently activated alarm sirens in Tel Aviv and several surrounding areas in response to reports of new missile strikes fired by Yemen. Sirens were heard in Tel Aviv, HaSharon, Herzliya, and Holon on Thursday morning, as reported by Iranian news agency IRNA. This activation was linked to a surface-to-surface missile launched from Yemen, which targeted the occupied territories.



The activation of the sirens was accompanied by reports of loud explosions in certain areas, raising concerns among residents. Despite these alarming events, there were no immediate reports of casualties or damage. The exact location where the missile struck has not been disclosed, leaving questions about the extent of the impact of the missile attack.



This missile strike follows a similar incident earlier in the week. On Monday, sirens were once again triggered in Tel Aviv and other regions of the occupied territories due to a missile attack from Yemen. The Monday attack led to the temporary closure of Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv as a precautionary measure, highlighting the serious security concerns resulting from the ongoing missile strikes.



In response to Monday's missile strike, the Israeli military claimed to have intercepted one of the missiles launched from Yemen. However, further details regarding the interception and the overall effectiveness of Israel's defense systems were not immediately available, leaving uncertainties about the broader impact of the missile attacks from Yemen on Israeli security.

